Sonepar to Acquire Billows Electric

Billows operates 19 branches across the Philadelphia, South Jersey and Wilmington metro areas.

Jun 1, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Thursday that its U.S. subsidiary, Cooper Electric, has entered into an agreement to acquire Billows Electric Supply.

Billows Electric Supply.Billows Electric Supply.SoneparA family-owned business since 1950, Billows Electric offers a full line of electrical products and services to its customers. Operating in the Philadelphia, South Jersey and Wilmington metropolitan markets, Billows Electric joins Sonepar with 19 branch locations and over 285 associates.

“The addition of Billows Electric Supply will increase our coverage and density within those important markets in which it operates and provide us with a strong platform for growth,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “This combination is especially exciting as Billows will be able to leverage Sonepar’s investment in Cooper Electric’s state-of-the-art automated distribution center in providing best in class services for our customers throughout Billows’ market.”

“Billows has an outstanding reputation in the marketplace, and we’re thrilled their experienced associates will be joining our network," added Cooper Electric President David Cooper.

Jeff Billow, the current owner and CEO of Billows Electric, added, “As a 73-year old, family-owned business, it was very important that we chose a partner that appreciates and supports what we’ve built and can enhance opportunities for the growth of our business and associates.

"We had many choices in this process, and Sonepar thoroughly impressed us with their capabilities and resources. We want to thank our talented staff who drove our success with their expertise, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit as well as our dedicated customers and manufacturers who remained true partners throughout the decades.”

The acquisition, subject to competition authority approval, is scheduled to close in June.

