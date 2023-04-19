Bishop Lifting Acquires General Work Products

HOUSTON — Bishop Lifting, a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of General Work Products, which provides customers across the country with timely and cost-competitive access to safety-critical cordage, rope, and fall protection products.

General Work Products marks Bishop's 12th acquisition since 2012 and is the fifth add-on acquisition since Altamont acquired the platform in February 2022. Post-acquisition, General Work Products will keep its branding and its teams across their five existing locations in California, Texas, Louisiana and New York.

"We're excited to continue our track record of highly acquisitive growth with General Work Products, expanding both our core solution offering and our global sourcing and nationwide distribution capabilities," said Harold King, president of Bishop Lifting. "General Work Products greatly expands our private label cordage, safety, and fall protection offerings while continuing to build out our national footprint to serve customers locally with our deep industry knowledge and high-quality products."

"Bishop Lifting is a great home for our team and the business we've built over three decades," said Greg Palmer, founder of General Work Products. "I am excited to continue to work with Bishop to expand and grow the business, along with developing new and innovative products to serve the safety-critical needs of our collective customers."

"We look forward to partnering with Bishop to continue our strong growth trajectory and access additional customers and geographies," said Mark Jeansonne, General Work Products' current chief operating officer, who will continue in his role post-acquisition.