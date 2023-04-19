CK Supply Acquires Welds Supply

ST. LOUIS — CK Supply Inc. announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Welds Supply Inc., a Kansas City, Missouri-based supplier of welding supplies and compressed gases.

“We couldn’t be more excited and appreciative about the opportunity to combine forces with Welds Supply Inc. as our teams mutually share a dedication to the customer and product knowledge expertise that is unmatched in our region” said CK Supply Executive Vice President Brad Dunn.

Welds Supply has been the leading independent source in the Kansas City area for welding supplies and gases for over 20 years.

“When looking for a buyer I wanted a company that would take care of our employees and customers in the same manner that has made us successful for all these years, and CK Supply Inc., and their team fits the bill," said Welds President and owner Roger Schlotzhauer. “It only sweetens the deal that the employees that contributed to the success of Welds Supply will now get to own a portion of CK Supply Inc. through their ESOP program.”

The Welds Supply Inc. property, located at 5654 NW Riverpark Drive in Riverside, Missouri, will continue to act as the primary destination for the region’s experts in metal fabrication, manufacturing, welding and mechanical contracting to source their gases and welding equipment as CK Supply Inc. takes over operations and looks to expand the service offerings.

Valued customers and vendors will continue to experience first-in-class service during and after the transition to CK Supply Inc.

CK Supply, headquartered in St. Louis, has a 75-year reputation as a leader in compressed gases, dry ice and welding equipment distribution. Built on its core values of "people oriented, solutions focused, driven, and passionate," it will now serve as the only remaining independent, family- and employee-owned distributor in the region, allowing partners a choice to support local jobs and keep resources within the community.