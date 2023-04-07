Victaulic Acquires Horizon Metals

EASTON, Pa. — Victaulic, the world’s leading manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection and flow control solutions, acquired Horizon Metals Inc. in Nephi, Utah.

The acquisition supports the company’s growth in the infrastructure and waterworks market by increasing capacity for large-diameter piping solutions, and is aligned with the strategy to manufacture these products in the United States.

Victaulic continues to demonstrate its commitment to meet the growing needs of its North American customer base by adding foundry and manufacturing capacity. With this acquisition, Victaulic has added over 1.4 million square feet of foundry and manufacturing capacity in North America since 2011.

“A major aspect of Victaulic’s business strategy has always been to manufacture products in close proximity to our customers. Like our Tennessee Metal Fabricating acquisition last year, the purchase of Horizon Metals demonstrates our continuous commitment to this strategy by expanding our growth and service capabilities to our valued North American customers. With this purchase, Horizon Metals represents Victaulic’s fifth foundry in North America and our fourth foundry located in the United States.” said Victaulic President and CEO Rick Bucher. “We are thrilled to welcome the employees from Horizon Metals into the Victaulic family.”