3BG Supply Co. Acquires Controls and Electric Motor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — 3BG Supply Co., a leading technology-enabled distributor of industrial supplies, announced the completion of its acquisition of Controls and Electric Motor Company.

CEMCO, based in Joplin, Missouri, is a well-established provider of electric motor and pump repair and maintenance services, distributor of electric motors, drives, and related components, and custom electrical control panel design and fabrication.

"CEMCO has a proven track record of providing exceptional products and services to its customers, and we're excited to add their expertise to the 3BG family," said 3BG President Shane Araujo. "Together, we will work to build upon their legacy of excellence and continue to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers."

CEMCO's former operating owners, Eric Gilbreath and Walter Busby, will both assume the new title of "vice president-CEMCO" within 3BG.

"We are excited about the opportunities for growth and success that this acquisition brings," said Gilbreath.

"It's a great opportunity for CEMCO to grow and succeed under the 3BG umbrella," added Busby.

The acquisition of CEMCO is a significant step towards the expansion of 3BG's capabilities, providing even greater value to its clients while strengthening its position in the industry.