Mallory Acquires JG Tucker and Sons

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Mallory, one of the largest full service independent safety and industrial supply distributors in the U.S., is proud to announce the acquisition of JG Tucker and Sons, a fourth-generation, well-established provider of safety products in the Los Angeles area.

With this acquisition, Mallory is excited to expand its reach and serve existing customers in the region more effectively.

"JG Tucker and Sons has a long history of providing excellent MRO services in the Los Angeles area, and we're proud to have them join the Mallory family," said Mallory CEO Tim Loy. "With this acquisition, we're excited to expand our reach and offer our customers even more top-quality services and support. Mallory has over 580 employees, 100 outside sales reps, $35 million in inventory and more than 30 locations in across the U.S."

JG Tucker and Sons, based in Covina, California, has been serving the Los Angeles area for many years with a variety of MRO services, including safety equipment, instrument rental and repair and more. The company is known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, and Mallory is excited to continue this legacy.

"This acquisition is a win-win for everyone involved," said JG Tucker and Sons CEO David Tucker. "Our customers will benefit from Mallory's expertise and expanded services, and Mallory will be able to better serve existing customers in the Los Angeles area. As a fourth generation Tucker, this business runs in my blood. I was fortunate to work alongside my mother, father and grandfather. But I didn’t have a fifth generation lined up and we lacked some of the resources of our larger peers, so we looked around for a partner we could join that would share our safety passion and bring resources that would allow us to serve our customers even better.”

Immediate benefits to our customers in the region include a larger rental fleet, a deep product line including the exclusive Diamond M line, safety staffing, ENSA training and a variety of supply chain management options including vending machines, RFID, virtual cribs, VMI and on-site stores.

Mallory has integrated its Ontario, California, branch into the 10,000-square-foot Covina location for better consolidated service in the Los Angeles and Southern California market and now has a four-person outside sales team, full inside staff and an instrumentation service, rental and repair facility in Covina.