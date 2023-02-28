Mallory Acquires JG Tucker and Sons

The deal adds a leading provider of safety products in the Los Angeles area.

Mallory
Feb 28, 2023
Image001

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Mallory, one of the largest full service independent safety and industrial supply distributors in the U.S., is proud to announce the acquisition of JG Tucker and Sons, a fourth-generation, well-established provider of safety products in the Los Angeles area.

With this acquisition, Mallory is excited to expand its reach and serve existing customers in the region more effectively. 

"JG Tucker and Sons has a long history of providing excellent MRO services in the Los Angeles area, and we're proud to have them  join the Mallory family," said Mallory CEO Tim Loy. "With this acquisition, we're excited to expand our reach and offer our customers even more top-quality services and support. Mallory has over 580 employees, 100 outside sales reps, $35 million in inventory and more than 30 locations in across the U.S." 

JG Tucker and Sons, based in Covina, California, has been serving the Los Angeles area for many years with a variety of MRO services, including safety equipment, instrument rental and repair and more. The company is known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, and Mallory is excited to continue this legacy. 

"This acquisition is a win-win for everyone involved," said JG Tucker and Sons CEO David Tucker. "Our customers will benefit from Mallory's expertise and expanded services, and Mallory will be able to better serve existing customers in the Los Angeles area. As a fourth generation Tucker, this business runs in my blood. I was fortunate to work alongside my mother, father and grandfather. But I didn’t have a fifth generation lined up and we lacked some of the resources of our larger peers, so we looked around for a partner we could join that would share our safety passion and bring resources that would allow us to serve our customers even better.” 

Immediate benefits to our customers in the region include a larger rental fleet, a deep product line including the exclusive Diamond M line, safety staffing, ENSA training and a variety of supply chain management options including vending machines, RFID, virtual cribs, VMI and on-site stores. 

Mallory has integrated its Ontario, California, branch into the 10,000-square-foot Covina location for better consolidated service in the Los Angeles and Southern California market and now has a four-person outside sales team, full inside staff and an instrumentation service, rental and repair facility in Covina.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 41 38 Pm
Bunzl Acquires Capital Paper
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 27 At 2 35 35 Pm
Hospeco Brands Acquires Innocore
February 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7 63d020cfd5b78
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Megatech
February 23, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 41 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bunzl Acquires Capital Paper
Screen Shot 2023 02 27 At 2 35 35 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hospeco Brands Acquires Innocore
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7 63d020cfd5b78
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Megatech
Fleet Pride New 61bb57bca2a0f 620be9c63551b
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires TAM Truck & Trailer Service
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 27 At 2 35 35 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hospeco Brands Acquires Innocore
Hospeco said the move fortifies its leadership across North America.
February 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7 63d020cfd5b78
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Megatech
The Québec City company has become a leader in the machining industry.
February 23, 2023
Fleet Pride New 61bb57bca2a0f 620be9c63551b
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires TAM Truck & Trailer Service
The Georgia company provides specialized service, repairs and parts.
February 22, 2023
Allentown
Mergers & Acquisitions
Schaedler Yesco Completes Purchase of Yesco Electrical Supply
An integration team has been working on the transition since it was announced in December.
February 17, 2023
Wmp Media Kit U Link Belt B
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wire-Mesh Products Acquires Penn Wire Products
This merger will combine over 100-plus years of experience.
February 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires PF Markey
The company will join AFC's tooling division.
February 15, 2023
Img 20200213 091614 Scaled
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Acquires MagneGas Welding Supply
The sale resulted from MagneGas and its parent filing Chapter 11.
February 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm 6372a03a8c004 63e3f0cd28aac
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions to Acquire Mooney-General Paper
The deal will bolster the company's presence in the Northeast.
February 14, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 18 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Coburn Supply Acquires Chris-More
The deal will allow Coburn's to expand its footprint throughout Tennessee.
February 9, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 08 1 08 52 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trillium Flow Technologies Acquires Coulter Valve Service
CVS specializes in on-site nuclear and commercial valve maintenance and repair.
February 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 31 At 12 05 27 Pm 63d95877c35a8
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken Acquires American Roller Bearing
ARB's industrial bearings will join Timken's leading portfolio of engineered bearing solutions.
February 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm 6372a03a8c004
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Detroit Chemical & Paper
The deal is already the third Envoy acquisition announced this year.
February 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm 634061fa3b3ca
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim to Acquire Duro-Last Roofing Systems for $1.3B
Duro-Last’s systems will complement and strengthen Holcim’s integrated roofing portfolio.
February 7, 2023
7cbe67bd 3ed4 91d4 1dff D54c9565da5f
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hydra Service Purchased by Manufacturing Investment Group
The 40-year-old hydraulics manufacturer plans to revitalize its brand and develop new product lines.
February 7, 2023