Hospeco Brands Acquires Innocore

Hospeco said the move fortifies its leadership across North American.

Hospeco Brands Group
Feb 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 27 At 2 35 35 Pm
Hospeco

CLEVELAND — Hospeco Brands Group, a full line manufacturer of cleaning and protection products to serve the janitorial, industrial supply, foodservice, healthcare and hospitality markets, has purchased Innocore of Ontario, Canada, the maker of Touch Point and Certainty Brands premoistened, non-woven, surface and personal wipes and other hand care products.

The merger complements HBG’s already-robust wipes offering and expands the company’s North American footprint in the wipes market. The merger of the two companies is effective immediately.

Certainty Brands is Canada’s industry leader in large format, ready-to-use, multi-surface disinfecting, sanitizing, personal-care, and specialty wipes. The same high-quality Innocore products are known to U.S. customers under the Touch Point brand. The merger will enable Hospeco’s customers to gain access to these high-quality formulations with broad brand recognition in both countries. It will also enable Innocore customers to gain access to Hospeco’s full line of personal care, cleaning, and protection products for sale to the away-from-home market.

“The addition of Innocore to Hospeco Brands Group provides us with a stronger Canadian infrastructure, which in turn allows us to better support our current Canadian distribution partners,” said Bill Hemann, EVP of Hospeco Brands Group. “As our north-of-the-border distribution shifts to Innocore’s Ontario base, our partners can look forward to reduced lead times, an expanded product offering, and resident support. It’s very exciting.”

Hospeco Brands Group will continue to market their Hospeco products while gaining access to the Certainty and Touch Point names in their respective markets, and the Innocore business unit will continue to operate under the Innocore name while having access to Hospeco’s products. Innocore’s full management team will continue to manage the business under the Hospeco Brands Group umbrella. Existing customers of both entities will continue to work with the sales and customer service teams to which they are already accustomed.

Innocore controls every aspect of manufacturing at two facilities totaling 82,000 square feet, with in-house converting, saturating, sealing, and packaging. Innocore’s cGMP manufacturing facility produces Health Canada, EPA, and FDA registered wipe products.

“Innocore is a perfect addition to our offering,” said Tom Friedl, CEO of the Hospeco Brands Group. “The business has been run with a set of core values that starts with ensuring the employees come first, something we feel is the genesis of Innocore’s incredibly positive customer experience. Certainty and Touch Point wiping solutions immediately become jewels in our product offering.”

“This is an unpassable opportunity to join with a company that shares our values and culture,” said Mark Harvey, president of Innocore. “Hospeco Brands Group already offers one of the broadest lines of general purpose and application-specific non-woven wiping solutions in the industry, and our merger catapults the organization to another plane. Our customers are going to love the breadth and depth of the broader Hospeco Brands Group product mix.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2023 02 27 At 2 35 35 Pm
Hospeco Brands Acquires Innocore
February 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7 63d020cfd5b78
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Megatech
February 23, 2023
Fleet Pride New 61bb57bca2a0f 620be9c63551b
FleetPride Acquires TAM Truck & Trailer Service
February 22, 2023
Wmp Media Kit U Link Belt B
Wire-Mesh Products Acquires Penn Wire Products
February 17, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7 63d020cfd5b78
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Megatech
Fleet Pride New 61bb57bca2a0f 620be9c63551b
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires TAM Truck & Trailer Service
Allentown
Mergers & Acquisitions
Schaedler Yesco Completes Purchase of Yesco Electrical Supply
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
For many industries, IIoT presents as many challenges as opportunities, but it is clearly the way of the future. Successfully deploying an IIoT application requires careful planning and attention to detail from the moment you decide to begin your journey.
February 23, 2023
Fleet Pride New 61bb57bca2a0f 620be9c63551b
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires TAM Truck & Trailer Service
The Georgia company provides specialized service, repairs and parts.
February 22, 2023
Allentown
Mergers & Acquisitions
Schaedler Yesco Completes Purchase of Yesco Electrical Supply
An integration team has been working on the transition since it was announced in December.
February 17, 2023
Wmp Media Kit U Link Belt B
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wire-Mesh Products Acquires Penn Wire Products
This merger will combine over 100-plus years of experience.
February 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires PF Markey
The company will join AFC's tooling division.
February 15, 2023
Img 20200213 091614 Scaled
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Acquires MagneGas Welding Supply
The sale resulted from MagneGas and its parent filing Chapter 11.
February 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm 6372a03a8c004 63e3f0cd28aac
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions to Acquire Mooney-General Paper
The deal will bolster the company's presence in the Northeast.
February 14, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 18 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Coburn Supply Acquires Chris-More
The deal will allow Coburn's to expand its footprint throughout Tennessee.
February 9, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 08 1 08 52 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trillium Flow Technologies Acquires Coulter Valve Service
CVS specializes in on-site nuclear and commercial valve maintenance and repair.
February 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 31 At 12 05 27 Pm 63d95877c35a8
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken Acquires American Roller Bearing
ARB's industrial bearings will join Timken's leading portfolio of engineered bearing solutions.
February 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm 6372a03a8c004
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Detroit Chemical & Paper
The deal is already the third Envoy acquisition announced this year.
February 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm 634061fa3b3ca
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim to Acquire Duro-Last Roofing Systems for $1.3B
Duro-Last’s systems will complement and strengthen Holcim’s integrated roofing portfolio.
February 7, 2023
7cbe67bd 3ed4 91d4 1dff D54c9565da5f
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hydra Service Purchased by Manufacturing Investment Group
The 40-year-old hydraulics manufacturer plans to revitalize its brand and develop new product lines.
February 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 1 11 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Flexpak Acquires Preferred Packaging Products
The deal brings Flexpak into the Colorado market.
February 6, 2023
Matt Hammon, president of Pye-Barker's sprinkler division, and Rod DiBona, COO of Pye-Barker's sprinkler division, with June and Kevin Briceno of IT&M.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires IT&M Division
IT&M offers fire sprinkler services in Montana.
February 6, 2023