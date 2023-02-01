Arch Cutting Tools Acquires Custom Carbide Cutter

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — Arch Cutting Tools Corporation announced the acquisition of Custom Carbide Cutter Inc., a Cincinnati company that provides high-quality cutting tools to manufacturers and distributors.

The new acquisition will join Arch Cutting Tools, an industry leader in high-performance custom tooling. Arch, based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, serves the medical, aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, agriculture and general industrial markets. As a mid-sized, full-service cutting tool manufacturer, Arch has facilities across the U.S. and is dedicated to engineering high-performance standard and custom tooling.

"I am proud to announce the addition of Custom Carbide Cutter to the Arch Cutting Tools Team,” said Jeff Cederstrom, divisional president of Arch Cutting Tools. "Custom Carbide's experience in specialty carbide micro tools and high-performance burs, sets them apart in the industry and compliments the Arch offering.

“We are excited to offer these additional domestic manufacturing capabilities to the growing ARCH customer base, especially the micro tool application expertise, as this is a rapidly expanding segment of the industry. Steve and Dena Long have assembled a talented team, and we look forward to building on Custom Carbide’s longstanding customer relationships with additional products and services."



CCCI was established in 1983 to provide high-quality cutting tools for local companies in the Cincinnati area but now services customers around the world. They specialize in serving the automotive and aerospace industries along with shipyards and medical facilities. CCCI is known for using the latest in state-of-the-art technology and for their decades of experience.

“The acquisition by ARCH Cutting Tools will help us keep pace with this ever-changing industry,” said Steve Long, president of CCCI. “It will give us access to additional support and guidance for our highly-skilled employees and help us continue developing our manufacturing processes.”

Dena Long, vice president of operations at CCCI, added, “We hope to become part of a bigger family, and to give our employees access to additional resources that will help them excel.”