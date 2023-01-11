ERIKS Acquires DeeTag

The company is a distributor and fabricator of hydraulic and industrial hose assemblies.

ERIKS North America
Jan 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 46 35 Pm 6388f69cc1b15

PITTSBURGH — ERIKS North America, a leading distributor of fluid and material conveyance solutions for industrial customers, announced that it has acquired DeeTag Ltd., a distributor and fabricator of hydraulic and industrial hose assemblies.

For the past 40 years, Dean and Lorna Gordon have owned and operated DeeTag, which has three facilities, including two in southern Ontario and one in Conover, North Carolina. They have grown DeeTag into a successful business serving high quality OEM customers in various markets and have more than doubled the business in the last few years by providing superior service to discerning customers.

“The combination of our companies provides the opportunity to accelerate the growth they have already accomplished. Their locations provide geographic expansion of our footprint and key capabilities as it relates to serving hydraulic OEM customers," said ERIKS North America CEO Jeff Crane. "The existing ENA footprint can serve as a way for us to support their growth as we seek to extend in markets that DeeTag could not serve on their own.”

Dean Gordon, President of DeeTag added, “We began reviewing our strategic alternatives several months ago with a goal of finding the right long-term partner for the next stage of DeeTag’s growth," said Dean Gordon, DeeTag's president. "It became clear to us that the ERIKS team was the right organization with the right resources, culture, and strategy to partner with us. We are excited to be a part of the ERIKS North America organization and we look forward to working with Jeff and his team as we continue to build this great company.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Triad Technologies.
Triad Technologies Acquires Industrial Service Products
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 09 At 2 07 11 Pm
Rexel USA Acquires Buckles-Smith Electric
January 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 06 At 1 07 56 Pm
Beacon Acquires Distributors in New England, Gulf Coast
January 6, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 2 05 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquires Buckeye Industrial, Tru-Edge Grinding
I Stock 854100264
Mergers & Acquisitions
Specialty Building Products to Acquire Amerhart
Screen Shot 2023 01 10 At 12 22 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Delta Packaging & Supply
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
I Stock 854100264
Mergers & Acquisitions
Specialty Building Products to Acquire Amerhart
Amerhart operates 10 locations across the Midwest.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 10 At 12 22 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Delta Packaging & Supply
The deal builds on Envoy's growing footprint in the Southeast.
January 10, 2023
Triad Technologies.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Triad Technologies Acquires Industrial Service Products
The transaction will expand Triad's presence in Illinois.
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 09 At 2 07 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel USA Acquires Buckles-Smith Electric
Rexel said the deal would strengthen its presence in California.
January 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 06 At 1 07 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Distributors in New England, Gulf Coast
The building products distributor added Whitney Building Products and First Coastal Exteriors.
January 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 06 At 12 25 33 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Badger Meter Acquires Syrinix
The deal will bolster Badger's smart water capabilities.
January 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 05 At 12 35 24 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires NEDCO Supply
The Las Vegas company is a full-line distributor of electrical products and services.
January 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm 6387b65b14b38
Mergers & Acquisitions
Morse Acquires U.K. Warehouse, Welding Center
PJ Wiseman is a longtime Morse distribution partner.
January 5, 2023
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hy-Tek Intralogistics Acquires Winchester Industrial Controls
Winchester provides control systems and installation for automated material handling systems.
January 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 16 21 Pm 633f29a07e6a3
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Completes Acquisition of SPX FLOW’s Air Treatment Business
The companies closed on the $525 million deal announced late last year.
January 5, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 04 2 19 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Partners Group Acquires SureWerx from Riverside
Partners Group said it hopes to to further accelerate SureWerx's growth.
January 4, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 04 2 05 49 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
GMS Acquires Tanner Bolt and Nut
The deal marks the distributor's debut in the New York City market.
January 4, 2023
From left, Andy Waring, Sonepar central region president, Sylvan Holtzman, owner of Holt Electrical, Ryan Holtzman, Holt co-owner and CEO, and Chris Scarbrough, president of Springfield Electric.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Holt Electrical Supply
St. Louis-based Holt operates eight locations across Missouri.
January 4, 2023
Purvis Industries location, Tyler, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Purvis Industries Acquires ErieTec
The deal expands Purvis’ footprint to the eastern U.S.
January 3, 2023