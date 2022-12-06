Ferguson Acquires HVAC Distributor Airefco Inc.

WOKINGHAM, U.K. — Ferguson plc on Friday announced the acquisition of Airefco Inc., a distributor of HVAC equipment, parts and supplies in the Pacific Northwest.

Founded in 1957 as a Carrier HVAC distributor, Airefco is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon. It employs 191 associates across eleven locations and distributes Carrier and Bryant brands to customers in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

“Airefco has a strong market reputation for quality associates, products and customer relationships,” said Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy. “Airefco joining Ferguson will support our dual trade strategy for the plumbing and HVAC contractor and will help us accelerate the geographic expansion of our HVAC business in the Pacific Northwest. It will also provide us with a larger multi-brand footprint and an opportunity to expand the Carrier network in the region’s growing residential and commercial markets.”

“Ferguson is a company that reflects much of the culture that our associates, customers, vendors and suppliers hold dear,” said JK Hussa, Airefco president and CEO. “They value person-to-person relationships and will invest wisely in Airefco’s future and continued growth.”

Ferguson is committed to growing its HVAC business, where it is one of the leading distributors in an estimated $70 billion North American market. It acquired Guarino Distributing Company LLC, an HVAC distributor in Louisiana and Mississippi, in November, and Aaron & Company, a plumbing and HVAC distributor in New Jersey, in May.

For its HVAC business, Ferguson partners with a variety of HVAC manufacturers and distributes equipment, parts and supplies to specialty and multi-trade contractors for use in residential and commercial projects.