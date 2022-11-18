New South Construction Supply Acquires Malone Steel Corp.

The deal adds a second New South location in Florida.

New South Construction Supply LLC
Nov 18, 2022
J Sobeck 2158 Highres 1 1030x687
New South Construction Supply LLC

GREENVILLE, S.C. — New South Construction Supply LLC, a distributor of concrete and masonry construction products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeast, announced the Nov. 1 acquisition of Malone Steel Corporation, based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

With this acquisition, the combined company will provide a one-stop shop for concrete and masonry construction customers in the North and Central Florida markets.

Malone Steel will continue to be known as the market leader in their space and will operate as New South Construction Supply-Ponte Vedra. Jeff Malone, president of Malone Steel, will remain with the organization and will focus on providing best in class sales and service to Malone’s customer base as well as to New South customers. Malone will also continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the business.

Malone Steel has been providing exceptional service to contractors throughout the North Florida market for almost 30 years, and there are significant cultural similarities between the companies.

“We share the same core values of providing best in class service to our customers, providing significant growth opportunities to our associates, and delivering exceptional value," said New South CEO Jim Sobeck.

“Together, we are confident we will provide a great platform of growth for our associates, more opportunities for our vendor partners, and most importantly – deliver even more value to our customers," said New South COO and EVP Abhi Singh.

“When we decided to sell our business, we were committed to finding a partner with the right culture, and one that was committed to taking care of our customers, as well as our employees," Malone said. "Once we met the New South team, it was clear that they were the perfect fit for us.”

With a total of 11 locations from North Carolina to Florida, this addition solidifies the company’s position in the North and Central Florida markets by enhancing New South’s fabricated rebar capabilities, establishing a Florida based tilt-up rental yard, and allowing Malone’s established customer base to have a one-stop shop for all concrete and masonry products.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Safety Equipment Company SixAxis
November 17, 2022
Jlg X1000 Aj Compact Crawler Boom
Oshkosh Corp. to Acquire Hinowa
November 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 21 41 Pm
Zekelman Industries to Acquire Exltube from SPS Companies
November 14, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Safety Equipment Company SixAxis
Jlg X1000 Aj Compact Crawler Boom
Mergers & Acquisitions
Oshkosh Corp. to Acquire Hinowa
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 21 41 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Zekelman Industries to Acquire Exltube from SPS Companies
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Surtec
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
Sponsored
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
This year's holiday season is poised to see record consumer demand. However, supply chain delays and shortages will have an impact. Check out this guide to uncover three inventory hacks every business can use to ensure a successful and profitable season.
November 11, 2022
Jlg X1000 Aj Compact Crawler Boom
Mergers & Acquisitions
Oshkosh Corp. to Acquire Hinowa
Once complete, Hinowa will become part of the Oshkosh Access Equipment segment.
November 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 21 41 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Zekelman Industries to Acquire Exltube from SPS Companies
The company said the deal would bolster its steel tube and pipe manufacturing capabilities.
November 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Surtec
Two recent acquisitions will expand Envoy to 30 service and repair locations.
November 14, 2022
Black Hawk Basecamp 2 631b811d515b7
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires L.A. Tool & Supply
The deal marks BlackHawk's third acquisition in Ohio in less than a year.
November 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 At 1 10 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Lanier Municipal Supply
Lanier operates facilities in Georgia and Florida.
November 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 1 49 42 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires United Packaging
The deal will further expand Envoy's footprint in the Northeast.
November 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 1 45 25 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bostwick-Braun Acquires Mill Supplies Inc.
MSI serves contractors and OEMs in Indiana and Ohio.
November 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 53 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Consulting Giant McKinsey Acquires Supply Chain Technology Firm
McKinsey plans to offer "high-impact, end-to-end supply chain planning transformations."
November 8, 2022
Lowe's store in Toronto, June 2019.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe's to Sell Canadian Retail Business
A private equity firm will acquire some 450 stores for $400 million.
November 7, 2022
Pcx Aerostructures Final Logo
Mergers & Acquisitions
PCX Aerosystems Acquires Timken Aerospace Drive Systems
ADS will be rebranded as PCX Aerosystems-Manchester LLC.
November 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 4 08 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ohio Valve, Actuator Distributor
The addition is the company's third this year.
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 1 35 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SureWerx Acquires Oberon Company
The deal will add a leading electrical safety brand to SureWerx.
November 3, 2022
Srs2021 624b04abab15f
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Expands in California with Acquisition of De Bel Roofing Supply
The addition brings two locations north of the San Francisco Bay area.
August 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 49 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Acquires Central Hydraulics
Central will join SBP's fluid power division.
November 2, 2022