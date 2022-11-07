Lowe's to Sell Canadian Retail Business

A private equity firm will acquire some 450 stores for $400 million.

Lowe's Companies Inc.
Nov 7, 2022
Lowe's store in Toronto, June 2019.
Lowe's store in Toronto, June 2019.
iStock

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe's Companies Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments, for $400 million in cash and performance-based deferred consideration.

Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian retail business operates or services approximately 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt and Dick's Lumber.

"The sale of our Canadian retail business is an important step toward simplifying the Lowe's business model," said Lowe's Chairman, President and CEO Marvin Ellison. "While this business represents approximately 7% of our full year 2022 sales outlook, it also represents approximately 60 basis points of dilution on our full year 2022 operating margin outlook.

"We remain confident in our short and long-term outlook for the U.S. business, underscored by improved sales trends and strong profit flow-through in the third quarter, as well as our expectations for solid business performance for the remainder of 2022. By executing this transaction, we will intensify our focus on enhancing our operating margin and ROIC, taking market share in the U.S. and creating greater shareholder value," Ellison added. "I want to thank our entire Canadian team for their hard work and dedication to our customers. We look forward to working with Sycamore Partners in executing a seamless transition." 

"We are honored to partner with Lowe's to establish Lowe's Canada and RONA as a standalone company headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec," said Stefan Kaluzny, managing director of Sycamore Partners. "We look forward to working with the company's management team to build on its 83-year history as a leading Canadian home improvement business serving families, builders, and contractors in their communities across the country."

"We are excited to work with Sycamore Partners on this next chapter of growth for our business." said Tony Cioffi, president of Lowe's Canada. "Together, we will remain committed to supporting our associates, our Canadian- and Quebec-based vendors and our dealer network."

The transaction is expected to close in early 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. In connection with the preparation of the company's financial statements for the third quarter of 2022, the company expects to record a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of approximately $2 billion related to its Canadian retail business.

Lowe's is reaffirming its current full year 2022 outlook, exclusive of the asset impairment and impacts of deal-related transaction costs. The Canadian retail business represents approximately 7% of consolidated full year 2022 sales outlook, and approximately 60 basis points of dilution on the consolidated full year 2022 operating margin outlook.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 4 08 29 Pm
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ohio Valve, Actuator Distributor
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 1 35 17 Pm
SureWerx Acquires Oberon Company
November 3, 2022
Srs2021 624b04abab15f
SRS Expands in California with Acquisition of De Bel Roofing Supply
August 5, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 04 At 3 01 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution NOW Sales Up 31%, Profit Up Four-Fold
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 4 08 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ohio Valve, Actuator Distributor
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 1 35 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SureWerx Acquires Oberon Company
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 49 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Acquires Central Hydraulics
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 4 08 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ohio Valve, Actuator Distributor
The addition is the company's third this year.
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 1 35 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SureWerx Acquires Oberon Company
The deal will add a leading electrical safety brand to SureWerx.
November 3, 2022
Srs2021 624b04abab15f
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Expands in California with Acquisition of De Bel Roofing Supply
The addition brings two locations north of the San Francisco Bay area.
August 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 49 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Acquires Central Hydraulics
Central will join SBP's fluid power division.
November 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 11 17 53 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Aztec Electrical Supply
The deal will strengthen the company's industrial business across the Toronto area.
November 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 9 09 08 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Avient's Distribution Business, Establishes New Company
Formerra will be a new leader in polymer distribution.
November 2, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 13 35 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Automation Inc.
Applied officials said the deal continues its strategic expansion in automation.
November 2, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 00 02 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Endries Acquires Alliance Nut & Bolt
Alliance offers vendor-managed inventory, dock-to-dock managed inventory and kitting solutions.
November 2, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 9 55 53 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crescent Acquires Lowe Electric
The deal will add Lowe's 13 locations across Georgia and South Carolina.
November 2, 2022
Stellar
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires One Way Industrial
With the acquisition Stellar boasts 16 regional hubs.
November 1, 2022
Fortna Sized
Technology & Software
Merged FORTNA, MHS Global to Combine Under FORTNA Name
The companies bring together decades of experience in the design, development and delivery of omni-channel and parcel distribution solutions.
November 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 28 At 4 08 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Houston Firm Invests $31M in MetalForming LLC
Main Street Capital and its co-investor also provided the company with a revolving line of credit.
October 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 27 At 11 44 15 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Regal Rexnord to Acquire Altra Industrial Motion
Rexnord executives said the $5 billion deal would transform its automation lineup.
October 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 21 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Agrees to Acquire Rockingham Electrical
Rockingham operates 10 branches across New England.
October 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 8 53 11 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Martin Inc. to Acquire Quality Mill Supply
The deal is Martin's fourth in the state in the past three years.
October 25, 2022