Valin Corp. Acquires Jensen Instrument Co.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Valin Corporation, a privately held, employee-owned company providing technical solutions for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources and transportation industries, has acquired Azusa, California-based Jensen Instrument Co.

The acquisition, effective Sept. 16, bolsters Valin's robust process control and fluid handling product portfolio in Southern California and Nevada.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve acquired Jensen Instrument Co.,” said Valin President Dave Hefler. “The company’s reputation in the marketplace is very well respected, and we’re looking forward to expanding our process control and fluid handling knowledge while improving our offering to our customer base.”

Jensen, established in 1925, specializes in instrumentation and control products for flow, pressure, temperature and level requirements.