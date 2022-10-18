Valin Corp. Acquires Jensen Instrument Co.

The companies said the deal would strengthen Valin’s process control and fluid handling portfolio.

Valin Corp.
Oct 18, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 18 At 9 01 09 Am

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Valin Corporation, a privately held, employee-owned company providing technical solutions for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources and transportation industries, has acquired Azusa, California-based Jensen Instrument Co.

The acquisition, effective Sept. 16, bolsters Valin's robust process control and fluid handling product portfolio in Southern California and Nevada.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve acquired Jensen Instrument Co.,” said Valin President Dave Hefler. “The company’s reputation in the marketplace is very well respected, and we’re looking forward to expanding our process control and fluid handling knowledge while improving our offering to our customer base.”

Jensen, established in 1925, specializes in instrumentation and control products for flow, pressure, temperature and level requirements.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 48 22 Pm
Lincoln Electric Agrees to Acquire Fori Automation for $427M
October 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 41 38 Pm
Pye-Barker Acquires Survivor Fire & Safety
October 14, 2022
I Stock 1218857019
Atlas Holdings Acquires Crown Paper
October 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 1 45 05 Pm
Firestone Building Products Adopts Holcim Name
October 11, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 48 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lincoln Electric Agrees to Acquire Fori Automation for $427M
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 41 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Survivor Fire & Safety
I Stock 1218857019
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Holdings Acquires Crown Paper
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 41 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Survivor Fire & Safety
The deal adds to several recent acquisitions in the region.
October 14, 2022
I Stock 1218857019
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Holdings Acquires Crown Paper
The deal includes Port Townsend Paper and Crown Corrugated.
October 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 34 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Adhesives Acquires Rochester Industrial Supply's Adhesives Division
Rochester said the deal would provide more opportunities for its customers.
October 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 24 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires Triad Tooling
The acquisition is the company's 10th in 15 years.
October 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 1 45 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Firestone Building Products Adopts Holcim Name
The company has been fully integrated into the Holcim Group.
October 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 10 At 1 42 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Metro Fire & Safety
The company says it has become one of the largest fire and safety companies in the region.
October 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 48 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bishop Lifting Acquires Westech Rigging Supply
The deal marks the company's 10th acquisition in the past decade.
October 7, 2022
I Stock 936777180
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
Gläser & Flaschen provides glass packaging for the preserved food market.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
Polymers Sealants North America operates manufacturing facilities in five states.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
Vandermeer Forest Products serves more than 250 customers across the Pacific Northwest.
October 7, 2022
I Stock 177291556
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hultafors Group Acquires Martinez Tool
Hultafors officials said the California tool maker would bolster its presence in the U.S.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 16 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire SPX FLOW Division for $525M
The deal will expand Ingersoll Rand's portfolio in the compressor ecosystem.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 1 56 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Announces Agreement to Acquire 7 Companies
The largest, KSS Enterprises, operates 11 locations in the Great Lakes region.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 1 43 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
The deal will add six locations across Washington State.
October 5, 2022