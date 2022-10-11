Applied Adhesives Acquires Rochester Industrial Supply's Adhesives Division

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Applied Adhesives announced Thursday that it has completed its acquisition of Rochester Industrial Supply Company’s adhesive division.

Located in Rochester, New York, the company is a well-established specialty adhesive distributor. The acquisition strengthens Applied Adhesive’s commitment to providing industry-leading products, technical expertise, and relentless service to its customers.

“We are pleased to bring the Rochester Industry Supply Company’s adhesive customers into the Applied team and share the same commitment to innovative solutions, quality, and most of all, customer success,” said John Feriancek, president and CEO of Applied Adhesives. “Applied and Rochester Industry Supply Company share the same core values and dedication to customer service, ensuring a seamless transition.”

“Our goal when we decided to sell our adhesive division was to find a buyer who shared our customer-centric philosophy in providing outstanding service and technical support,” said John Marozzi, owner of Rochester Industrial Supply Company. “We have found that in Applied Adhesives and are excited to join the Applied team knowing they share our same vision. It also provides additional opportunities for our customers through their expansive adhesive and adhesive equipment product lines.”