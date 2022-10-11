Applied Adhesives Acquires Rochester Industrial Supply's Adhesives Division

Rochester said the deal would provide more opportunities for its customers.

Applied Adhesives
Oct 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 34 51 Pm

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Applied Adhesives announced Thursday that it has completed its acquisition of Rochester Industrial Supply Company’s adhesive division.

Located in Rochester, New York, the company is a well-established specialty adhesive distributor. The acquisition strengthens Applied Adhesive’s commitment to providing industry-leading products, technical expertise, and relentless service to its customers.

“We are pleased to bring the Rochester Industry Supply Company’s adhesive customers into the Applied team and share the same commitment to innovative solutions, quality, and most of all, customer success,” said John Feriancek, president and CEO of Applied Adhesives.  “Applied and Rochester Industry Supply Company share the same core values and dedication to customer service, ensuring a seamless transition.”

“Our goal when we decided to sell our adhesive division was to find a buyer who shared our customer-centric philosophy in providing outstanding service and technical support,” said John Marozzi, owner of Rochester Industrial Supply Company. “We have found that in Applied Adhesives and are excited to join the Applied team knowing they share our same vision. It also provides additional opportunities for our customers through their expansive adhesive and adhesive equipment product lines.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 24 56 Pm
Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires Triad Tooling
October 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 1 45 05 Pm
Firestone Building Products Adopts Holcim Name
October 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 10 At 1 42 30 Pm
Pye-Barker Acquires Metro Fire & Safety
October 10, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 24 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires Triad Tooling
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 1 45 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Firestone Building Products Adopts Holcim Name
Screen Shot 2022 10 10 At 1 42 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Metro Fire & Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 24 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires Triad Tooling
The acquisition is the company's 10th in 15 years.
October 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 1 45 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Firestone Building Products Adopts Holcim Name
The company has been fully integrated into the Holcim Group.
October 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 10 At 1 42 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Metro Fire & Safety
The company says it has become one of the largest fire and safety companies in the region.
October 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 48 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bishop Lifting Acquires Westech Rigging Supply
The deal marks the company's 10th acquisition in the past decade.
October 7, 2022
I Stock 936777180
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
Gläser & Flaschen provides glass packaging for the preserved food market.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
Polymers Sealants North America operates manufacturing facilities in five states.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
Vandermeer Forest Products serves more than 250 customers across the Pacific Northwest.
October 7, 2022
I Stock 177291556
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hultafors Group Acquires Martinez Tool
Hultafors officials said the California tool maker would bolster its presence in the U.S.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 16 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire SPX FLOW Division for $525M
The deal will expand Ingersoll Rand's portfolio in the compressor ecosystem.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 1 56 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Announces Agreement to Acquire 7 Companies
The largest, KSS Enterprises, operates 11 locations in the Great Lakes region.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 1 43 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
The deal will add six locations across Washington State.
October 5, 2022
Kansas City 800x550
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Dees Paper, Boudreault Packaging
The deals will expand the company's presence in the Southeast and Canada.
October 5, 2022
Gas Blends Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
VS Carbonics Acquires InCryo Systems
The Cryo Group will provide a one-stop shop for cryogenic system design and service.
October 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 9 39 54 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Forms Rigging Products Distribution Platform
The move coincided with the acquisitions of Advantage Sales & Supply and Susquehanna Wire Rope & Rigging.
October 5, 2022
Wastewater
Mergers & Acquisitions
Betco to Acquire Novozymes' Wastewater Assets
The deal will be Betco’s second acquisition in the bioaugmentation field.
October 5, 2022