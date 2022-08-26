China International Marine, Maersk Abandon Merger After DOJ Investigation

U.S. Department of Justice
Aug 26, 2022
I Stock 881313828
iStock

WASHINGTON — China International Marine Containers Group Co. Ltd. confirmed Thursday that it has abandoned its intended acquisition of Maersk Container Industry A/S and Maersk Container Industry Qingdao Ltd. after the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division’s thorough investigation. 

The proposed transaction would have combined two of the world’s four suppliers of insulated container boxes and refrigerated shipping containers. It would also have consolidated control of over 90% of insulated container box and refrigerated shipping container production worldwide in Chinese state-owned or state-controlled entities.

“American consumers depend on the global cold supply chain for many of our everyday essentials,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “CIMC’s acquisition of MCI threatened to harm this critical aspect of our economy leading to higher prices, lower quality, and less resiliency in global supply chains. It would have cemented CIMC’s dominant position in an already consolidated industry and eliminated MCI as an innovative, independent competitor. The deal also would have substantially increased the risk of coordination among the remaining suppliers in the marketplace, most of whom would have been aligned through common ownership and related alliances.”

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the German Bundeskartellamt cooperated during the course of their respective investigations.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 04 25 Pm
Harrington Industrial Plastics Acquires Crist Group
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 1 32 23 Pm
Engineered Handling Joins Apex Companies
August 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 1 26 21 Pm
Shorehill Capital Sells Belt Power to Platte River Equity
August 23, 2022
Abb Acquires Siemens Low Voltage Nema Motor Business
ABB to Acquire Siemens' NEMA Motor Business
August 16, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 24 18 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BPS Supply Group Acquires Producers Supply Company
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 04 25 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Industrial Plastics Acquires Crist Group
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 1 32 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Engineered Handling Joins Apex Companies
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 24 18 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BPS Supply Group Acquires Producers Supply Company
PSC is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, fittings and energy and industrial supplies.
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 04 25 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Industrial Plastics Acquires Crist Group
Crist is a leading specialty fabricator of critical fluid process components and assemblies.
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 1 32 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Engineered Handling Joins Apex Companies
The combined company will support growing demand in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.
August 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 1 26 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Sells Belt Power to Platte River Equity
Belt Power is the largest independent lightweight conveyor belting and automation solutions platform.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 11 51 27 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Avient to Sell Distribution Business
The deal completes a $1.5 billion acquisition announced earlier this year.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 11 49 41 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva Machinery Acquires Fischer Process Industries
Fischer is a leading distributor of pumps, valves and process equipment.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 At 1 45 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Newman Associates
The acquisition is NEFCO’s seventh since 2017 and third this year.
August 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 17 At 11 48 50 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
NSI Industries Acquires SUPCO
The newly acquired company is a leader in HVACR and appliance parts.
August 17, 2022
I Stock 1208998478
Mergers & Acquisitions
Making Sure Your Acquisition Is a Cultural Fit
An M&A expert on common mistakes — and how to avoid them.
August 17, 2022
Abb Acquires Siemens Low Voltage Nema Motor Business
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB to Acquire Siemens' NEMA Motor Business
The deal includes about 600 employees and manufacturing operations in Guadalajara.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 1 43 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kinaxis Acquires MPO for $45M
The company's cloud-based SaaS platform provides multi-party orchestration of orders, inventory and transport.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 32 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cincinnati Radiator, Ohio Heat Transfer Acquired by Investment Firm
LDR Growth Partners plans to focus on expanding the companies' products and platforms.
August 15, 2022
Warehouse Sdaf Housing Up On Forklift Ps
Operations
Solve Industrial Motion Pushes Forward After Restructuring
Power transmission market leader Solve makes inroads in a path toward strategic growth.
August 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 52 34 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RS Group to Acquire Risoul for $275M
Risoul distributes industrial and automation products in Mexico.
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 2 03 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sandvik to Acquire Sphinx Tools
The company makes solid round tools and surgical cutting tools.
August 10, 2022