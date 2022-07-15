Rexel USA to Acquire Horizon Solutions

The move will add 10 branches across New York and New England.

Jul 15th, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
Screen Shot 2022 07 15 At 1 29 08 Pm

Dallas electrical supply distributor Rexel USA has announced an agreement to acquire upstate New York counterpart Horizon Solutions.

Rexel officials said the Rochester, New York, company would bolster its position in the Northeast, particularly for distribution of Rockwell Automation products. Horizon operates 10 locations across New York and New England.

"We have long admired Horizon Solutions as it is a company led by strong core values and a passion for serving their customers,” Rexel USA CEO Brad Paulsen said in a statement. “We are also excited for the opportunity to further our market presence and ability to serve our customers in the New England and Upstate New York markets because of this acquisition.”

Horizon officials said the deal would help take the company's business to the next level. The transaction is expected to close by the end of July.

Financial details were not disclosed.

