Lawless Group Acquires an Interest in Building Connections

DALLAS — The Lawless Group announced Wednesday that it acquired an interest in Building Connections.

Headquartered in Addison, Illinois, BC, founded in 2003 by Dan Gilligan and Jeff Warmolts, has strong relationships in the commercial construction industry.

As part of the transaction and overall value creation, TLG and BC have agreed to a long-term partnership. The acquisition will continue advance the growth strategies for both companies. BC will now be a TLG partner, continuing regular operations. Gilligan and Warmolts will continue to lead the business.

BC will transition to TLG brand as Lawless Group Midwest, which allows the joined companies more shared resources and reach. Lawless Group Midwest will serve Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

TLG's reach now includes 25 states with a cross-country warehouse network. This will include the addition of a TLG Chicago-area warehouse and distribution center. The site will include both classroom and dedicated hands-on training areas.

“We are excited about this partnership," said Gilligan and Warmolts. "Two great companies with shared values and customer engagement that has made both organizations successful for years.”

“We are proud to welcome Dan, Jeff and their longstanding relationships to the team," said Lawless Group CEO Jack Templin. "The partnership increases our reach, expands our capabilities, and positions us well to serve our customers and support manufacturer partners."