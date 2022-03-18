SureWerx Acquires Oregon's Footwear Specialties International

ELGIN, IL — SureWerx, a global manufacturer of safety, tool & equipment products, announced March 17 that it has acquired Footwear Specialties International (FSI). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Based in Portland, Oregon, FSI is a leading safety footwear company, with solutions marketed primarily under the highly successful brands Avenger Work Boots and Nautilus Safety Footwear. Under the leadership of their President Aaron Atkinson, FSI has launched dozens of new, innovative safety footwear that has propelled the company into a leading position with respect to creativity, innovation, comfort & performance.

“Adding Avenger Work Boots and Nautilus Safety Footwear to our growing, world-class portfolio of SureWerx brands moves us further toward our goal of becoming the global leader in Safety & Productivity” said SureWerx CEO Chris Baby. “FSI offers an ever-growing range of high-quality, innovative safety footwear for all professional applications. Whether you work in a warehouse, a manufacturing plant, on a construction site, or in the service and utilities sectors, FSI has a proven, solution-based product that not only protects you from injury but also improves your quality of life”.

“FSI has always focused on delivering the best in safety footwear for professionals across many industry verticals” said Aaron Atkinson, President. “Joining SureWerx will enable us to accelerate our growth in existing channels, while at the same time expanding our reach into the extensive SureWerx distributor network”.

Co-headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Elgin, Illinois, SureWerx is global supplier of professional safety products, tools, and equipment. SureWerx markets its products: In Canada under the JET, Strongarm, ITC, STARTECH, Pioneer, Ranpro, PeakWorks, Sellstrom, Jackson Safety, Due North, and K1 brands; In the United States under the American Forge & Foundry, Pioneer, PeakWorks, Sellstrom, Jackson Safety, ADA Solutions, Due North, and K1 brands; In Europe under the Jackson Safety, Sellstrom, Balder, Due North, and K1 brands. SureWerx offers access to its brands through its partner distributor network servicing the industrial, construction, safety, automotive aftermarket, healthcare, and food production markets globally.