Pentair to Buy Commercial Ice Machine Maker for $1.6B

The addition of Manitowoc Ice will considerably boost Pentair's Water Solutions platform.

Mar 4th, 2022
Pentair
34873837 1998428883564314 158653978790330368 N

LONDON — Pentair plc, a provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, announced March 3 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Manitowoc Ice, a provider of commercial ice makers, for $1.6 billion, subject to customary adjustments. When adjusted for approximately $220 million of expected tax benefits, the net transaction value is approximately $1.38 billion. Pentair expects to fund the acquisition with new debt that is anticipated to be investment grade. Subject to customary closing conditions and necessary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

MaxresdefaultManitowoc Ice, a portfolio brand of Welbilt, Inc., is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of commercial ice machines in the United States and globally. With a global installed base of approximately 1 million units and more than 200 models of commercial ice machines worldwide, Manitowoc Ice has excelled at delivering differentiated product innovation, food safety and sustainability in icemaking. Manitowoc Ice employs more than 800 team members and operates facilities in Manitowoc, WI, Monterrey, Mexico and Hangzhou, China. Manitowoc Ice generated $308 million in revenue in 2021 with EBITDA margins of approximately 30%.

“We expect this strategic acquisition to be a game-changer for our commercial water solutions platform, establishing a differentiated, total water management offering and expanded network within the foodservice industry,” said John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO. “Manitowoc Ice’s industry-leading global positions in an incredibly attractive industry, coupled with its strong track record of profitable growth and culture of innovation and sustainability are expected to further establish Pentair as a leader in a vast and growing industry. At Pentair, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to developing tailored, sustainable solutions that bring water to life through effortless user experiences. We believe Manitowoc Ice’s culture and priorities are highly aligned with this mindset through value-added solutions that are centered on its customers’ needs.”

“With the addition of Manitowoc Ice, we expect Pentair will have the opportunity to bring to our customers a total water management solution that optimizes complementary portfolios through a large installed customer base in foodservice. Further, it will provide an additional growth engine for Pentair that augments our leading industry positions and innovative offerings, ultimately positioning us well for long-term value creation for our stakeholders,” continued Mr. Stauch.

Expected Strategic and Financial Benefits

  •  Meaningfully Expands Pentair’s Water Solutions Platform: The addition of Manitowoc Ice will enhance growth in Water Quality direct-to-customer solutions and services. Optimizing complementary offerings for customers, the combination will substantially expand Pentair’s water management capabilities and will enable a seamless foodservice experience.
  •  Accelerates the Build Out of Water Products and Services in Foodservice, Hospitality and Grocery: The addition of Manitowoc Ice will enable Pentair to offer expanded products for drinking, cooling, cooking and cleaning. The acquisition will enhance the strength of Pentair Everpure in providing high-quality water for ice products.
  •  Large Installed Base Will Enhance Customer Intimacy and Expand Share of Wallet: With relationships with approximately 80% of the top-10 global restaurant chains and nearly 75% of the top-50 global Quick-Serve Restaurants, Manitowoc Ice has a large installed base, many of which rely on Pentair for water quality solutions and services, highlighting a significant opportunity to provide a more complete offering for customers.
  •  Enhances Services Footprint: Building on Pentair’s expanded services offering through the acquisition of Ken’s Beverages in 2021, a more robust customer value proposition combined with increased intelligence of Pentair’s smart, sustainable solutions will create an opportunity for a more predictive services model.
  •  Adds Attractive Margin Business with Growth Potential: Manitowoc Ice is an industry leader in commercial ice machines with a demonstrated track record of sustained top-line growth and strong cash flow through the cycle. Further, Manitowoc Ice will provide Pentair with a new entry into a high-margin, high-quality commercial opportunity, expanding Pentair’s overall offering.
  •  Offers Compelling Return Profile: This acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in 2022 with a strong opportunity for revenue synergies through a complete commercial water solutions portfolio covering all commercial water needs from drinking and cooling to cooking and cleaning.
  •  Continued Financial Strength and Flexibility: Pentair maintains its commitment to an investment grade rating and plans to utilize its strong free cash flow for debt pay down after the transaction closes.

Upon closing of this transaction, Pentair plans to have Manitowoc Ice operate within its Water Solutions platform of the Consumer Solutions business segment.

Pentair had revenue in 2021 of approximately $3.8 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 202
Sponsored
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 202
Building off the success of E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101, level up your e-commerce marketing game with E-Commerce for Manufacturing 202. Join us for a live Q&A on March 23, 2022, at 1 pm (CST).
Mar 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1309362124
ID's February M&A Recap: Pace Cools, but Big Deals Continue
While the number of deals was down significantly from the breakneck pace of the previous few months, there were several head-turning news items.
Feb 28th, 2022
274718727 2869345553358296 912542260085805755 N
Vallen, Sonepar's Industrial Distribution Subsidiary, is Going Private
Formerly known as Hagemeyer North America-IDG, Vallen was No. 12 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.
Feb 24th, 2022
I Stock 1323711912
Cummins to Buy Powertrain Supplier Meritor for $3.7B
Meritor is a key supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets.
Feb 24th, 2022
American Equipment Overhead Cranes 1024x664
American Equipment Holdings Acquires Kistler Crane in Omaha
It boosts Salt Lake City-based AE's presence in the midwest and is its sixth bolt-on since being privately acquired last May.
Feb 23rd, 2022
I Stock 1225119932
DuPont Selling Most of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11B
The businesses being sold had combined 2021sales of about $3.5 billion.
Feb 21st, 2022
Cgi Logo 2019 White
CGI Automated Manufacturing Acquires Haven Manufacturing
Sheet metal and machined parts maker CGI gains a supplier of machined parts for the medical devices, equipment and related applications.
Feb 21st, 2022
Asfas
Process Equipment Distributor Relevant Industrial to Double its Footprint with Acquisition of Rawson/ICD
It will bring Relevant's footprint to 400 employees across 35 locations with the addition of the company formerly known as ERIKS.
Feb 16th, 2022
Milton Globalflex Resized
Milton Industries Acquires Global-Flex
Pneumatics leader expands into flexible hose assemblies, expansion joints.
Feb 15th, 2022
Sw Anderson E
Fasteners Distributor S.W. Anderson Acquires Companies in California, Ohio
The Chicago-area distributor gains two longstanding fellow distributors of fasteners and Class C components.
Feb 10th, 2022
Ppg
PPG Acquiring Powder Coatings Business in Italy
Milan-based Arsonsisi supplies specialty powder coatings for the architectural and industrial markets.
Feb 9th, 2022
Web Page Image The Farley Company 01 1568x640
RelaDyne Acquires Fellow Ohio Lubricants Distributor Farley
Kent, OH-based The Farmley Company is a distributor of extensive lines of lubrication and chemical products, including their own private label and Shell.
Feb 9th, 2022