Fasteners Distributor S.W. Anderson Acquires Companies in California, Ohio

Feb 10th, 2022
S.W. Anderson Company
Sw Anderson E

DOWNERS GROVE, IL — S.W. Anderson Company, a specialty and Class C component distributor, has made two acquisitions: Jet Fitting & Supply Corp, a specialty and standard fastener distributor in Santa Ana, CA, since 1946; and The M.E. Martin Company, a standard fastener distributor in Cleveland, OH, since 1977. 

"We're thrilled to add both the Jet Fitting and M.E. Martin employees to S.W. Anderson," stated Jim  Degnan, President of S.W. Anderson Company. "Their ability to work on applications with customers will pair well with S.W. Anderson's technical sales model and access to engineered products. We look forward to supporting our newly acquired customers with more products, services, and technical resources to help grow their businesses. 

Jet Fitting & Supply Corp was started in 1946 as a family business and distributor of aircraft hardware/fittings and standard hardware, fasteners, and related tooling. Known in the area for being strong customer advocates and tooling experts, Jet Fitting serves customers through spot-buy and stocking inventory services and tool repairs. 

Dana Garlock of Jet Fitting said, "adding the S.W. Anderson team's support will be huge for Jet Fitting customers. S.W. Anderson goes so much further than just selling products; their application and engineering knowledge are invaluable and, when combined with their diverse product offering, Jet Fitting  customers have a powerhouse of a distributor to work with." 

The M.E. Martin Company was started in 1977 as a family business and distributor of standard hardware and fasteners. Known in the area for superb customer service and attention to detail, M.E. Martin assists customers through spot-buy and stocking inventory services.

Dave Nyikes of M.E. Martin said, "M.E. Martin customers have a new, powerful partner — one with high caliber, specialized products from international manufacturers and decades of application knowledge to  fall back on." 

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, S.W. Anderson Company supplies specialty and standard fasteners, hardware, slides, and manufacturing components for the industrial manufacturing market. The company provides services to tier manufacturers and OEMs in automotive, commercial vehicles, consumer goods, aerospace, and food & beverage industries, amongst others. S.W. has seven sales offices/distribution centers with over 37 technical sales professionals throughout the U.S. 

