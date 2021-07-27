FleetPride Acquires Auto Masters Fleet Services in Jacksonville

IRVING, TX — FleetPride, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired the assets of Auto Masters Fleet Services, based in Jacksonville, FL, with a second location in Tampa. For the last 30 years, David Stringfield’s company has provided service for heavy-duty customers throughout Florida and southern Georgia, including on-site maintenance and full-service mobile units.

“Today we welcome David and Auto Masters Fleet Services to the FleetPride team,” said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. “Auto Masters has a strong culture centered around the customer, and a talented team, which makes this acquisition a great fit for the FleetPride organization. As we continue building capabilities and solutions for our customers, Auto Masters Fleet Services expands our footprint of FleetPride Service Centers into Florida for the first time. We are excited to join our two teams moving forward.”

“Auto Masters is excited to join FleetPride and its growing service business,” said Stringfield. “We take pride in our exceptional level of customer service, and we are ready to continue serving our customers with the added support of FleetPride’s nationwide network.”

FleetPride also has two thriving parts locations in Tampa and another in Jacksonville to offer a complete sales and service solution for customers in both markets. Stringfield will remain with FleetPride as a general manager of the two Service Centers.

FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service operations. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please contact Jeff Crosson, FleetPride vice president of mergers and acquisitions, at acquisitions@fleetpride.com.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket. FleetPride’s sophisticated network of 280 stores, 52 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride’s team of 3,500 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer’s unique needs.