FleetPride Acquires Auto Masters Fleet Services in Jacksonville

The truck and trailer parts distributor gains a service provider for heavy-duty customers throughout Florida and southern Georgia, including on-site maintenance and full-service mobile units.

Jul 27th, 2021
FleetPride, Inc.
IRVING, TX — FleetPride, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired the assets of Auto Masters Fleet Services, based in Jacksonville, FL, with a second location in Tampa. For the last 30 years, David Stringfield’s company has provided service for heavy-duty customers throughout Florida and southern Georgia, including on-site maintenance and full-service mobile units. 

“Today we welcome David and Auto Masters Fleet Services to the FleetPride team,” said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. “Auto Masters has a strong culture centered around the customer, and a talented team, which makes this acquisition a great fit for the FleetPride organization. As we continue building capabilities and solutions for our customers, Auto Masters Fleet Services expands our footprint of FleetPride Service Centers into Florida for the first time. We are excited to join our two teams moving forward.” 

“Auto Masters is excited to join FleetPride and its growing service business,” said Stringfield. “We take pride in our exceptional level of customer service, and we are ready to continue serving our customers with the added support of FleetPride’s nationwide network.” 

FleetPride also has two thriving parts locations in Tampa and another in Jacksonville to offer a complete sales and service solution for customers in both markets. Stringfield will remain with FleetPride as a general manager of the two Service Centers. 

FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service operations. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please contact Jeff Crosson, FleetPride vice president of mergers and acquisitions, at acquisitions@fleetpride.com.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket. FleetPride’s sophisticated network of 280 stores, 52 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride’s team of 3,500 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer’s unique needs.

Jul 1st, 2021
BlackHawk Industrial Expands in Fasteners, Acquires Florida Distributor
It's BlackHawk's seventh acquisition since February 2020.
Jul 21st, 2021
JGB Enterprises Acquires HosePower Canada
The hose, fluid power and hose accessories distributor gains six locations in Canada with the deal.
Jul 21st, 2021
Rubber Tree Systems Acquires Inventory Software Provider WarehouseTwo
The deal combines two leading software-as-a-service providers in the B2B distribution market.
Jul 21st, 2021
Nucor to Acquire Steel Racking Maker Hannibal Industries for $370M
Nucor will gain a major supplier of racking solutions to warehouses in the e-commerce, industrial, food storage and retail segments.
Jul 21st, 2021
Bon Tool Acquires Assets of Plank-Ti, Inc.
This acquisition includes the tooling and equipment required to manufacture the popular Plank-Ti banding product.
Jul 20th, 2021
ABB to Acquire ASTI Mobile Robotics Group
Autonomous mobile robots will support flexibility in production, logistics, intralogistics and fulfillment.
Jul 20th, 2021
Ingersoll Rand Confirms Unsolicited Offer for SPX Flow Was Rejected
The proposal put a 37% premium on SPX stock.
Jul 20th, 2021
Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration and QC Software to Merge
The new company, KPI, is said to be well positioned to serve the requirements of the fast-growing warehouse automation space.
Jul 20th, 2021
Solve Industrial Motion Acquired by Private Equity
In 2020, the Solve brand was established and brought PTI, IPTCI Bearings, and LMS Bearings together under one umbrella.
Jul 16th, 2021
Stellar Industrial Boosts Northeast Footprint, Acquires R.G. Brewton
Tacoma, WA-based Stellar goes across the country in making its seventh acquisition in 15 years.
Jul 9th, 2021
Winsupply Acquires New England Plumbing Distributor
Simon’s Supply is one of the best-established plumbing and heating distributors in Southeastern Massachusetts and adjacent Rhode Island.
Jul 9th, 2021