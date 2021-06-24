Core & Main to Acquire Georgia Geotextile Supplier

L & M Bag & Supply represents Core & Main's 13th acquisition since it spun off from HD Supply in 2017.

Core & Main
ST. LOUIS — Core & Main LP, a  specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, announced Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of L & M Bag & Supply Co., Inc. and certain of its affiliates. The acquisition will mark Core & Main’s 13th transaction since becoming an independent company in August 2017.

“L & M is an exceptional company with a strong history in geotextiles and geosynthetics, and a well-developed erosion control materials manufacturing operation. This strategic opportunity will allow us to enhance Core & Main’s erosion control expertise to further serve our customers nationwide,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

Headquartered in Willacoochee, Ga., L & M Bag & Supply Co., Inc., is a specialized supplier of geotextile fabrics and geogrids, as well as silt fences, turbidity barriers and safety fences, weed control fabric, and sod staples. Founded in 1992, L & M also manufactures a variety of blanket and wattle products through U.S. Erosion Control Products, Inc., an entity included in the transaction. These products assist in minimizing soil erosion and runoff at construction sites.

“Over the past three decades, we have built L & M into one of the nation’s leading suppliers in erosion control products,” said Quentin McMillan, chief executive officer of L & M Supply & Bag Co., Inc. “By combining forces with Core & Main, we will have a larger reach for our products, enhance Core & Main’s geotextile and erosion control product lines, and provide our dedicated team with greater developmental opportunities in a larger organization.” 

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain.

