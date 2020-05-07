Distributor Pricing, Sales Software Providers epaCUBE and sales-i Form Partnership

The partnership will allow distributors to benefit from better pricing, profitability and sales identification opportunities.

May 7th, 2020
FORT WORTH, TX — epaCUBE, a provider of pricing, profitability and data management software, announced it has joined forces with sales enablement software developer, sales-i.

At a time when distributors are looking for new commercial advantages to help them mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, the new partnership will create a unique opportunity for wholesale distribution companies to combine powerful price optimization, segmentation and share of wallet analysis from epaCUBE with sales insights and visualizations from sales-i.

Netsuite Epacube HorizontalThrough this strategic partnership, distributors will have instant access to an unrivaled view of customer pricing and share of wallet opportunities. sales-i provides distribution sales reps with the ability to identify and receive alerts around the best-selling opportunities. Combining this functionality with epaCUBE Profit Optimizer will allow users to add profitable pricing and share of wallet opportunities from careful customer and product segmentation.

“With distributors looking to safeguard commercial relationships and protect market share in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, this partnership gives epaCUBE customers access to a best-in-breed sales enablement and reporting tool to complement our product offering,” said George Dunham, CEO of epaCUBE. “We’re excited to combine our price and profit optimization with powerful sales execution software to help distribution sales reps identify new opportunities to drive profitable sales in what are unprecedented circumstances.”

Sales IThe partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver many benefits to distribution companies, to include:

  • Automated, in-depth analysis of a customer’s data providing a deeper understanding of pricing opportunities, optimized price quoting from statistical analysis, sales trends, share of wallet opportunities and more
  • The ability to provide management with visibility into the pricing and profitability performance of sales reps, branches, product lines, customers and more
  • Data-driven decision making around pricing, profitability, and sales opportunity execution

"We are delighted to partner with epaCUBE. epaCUBE’s powerful price optimization solution is already providing fast ROI and profit growth to leading distributors who are working harder than ever to protect their bottom line at this uniquely challenging time," said Matt Mindrum, director of strategic partnerships at sales-i. "The combination of these tools enables our customers to make data-based decisions, driving sales and profitability across the organization.  Alignment between sales and pricing optimization protects market share and margins in a lock-step solution that is a win-win for distributors of any size.”

epaCUBE and sales-i plan to roll-out joint marketing plans in 2020, including joint customer activities, webinars, demonstrations and shared go-to-market planning in wholesale distribution.

“We are looking forward to working closely with an organization like sales-i that understands the needs of distribution sales and will give our users the benefit of valuable sales information at their fingertips,” Dunham concluded.

