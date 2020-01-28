H.L. Flake Security Hardware Acquires International Key Supply

The combination creates one of the largest independent security hardware distribution portfolios in the US, serving locksmiths and security professionals.

International Key Supply
Jan 28th, 2020
FARMINGDALE, NY — H.L. Flake Security Hardware and International Key Supply announced in December that they have combined forces to create one of the largest independent security hardware distribution portfolios in the U.S. serving locksmiths and security professionals.

International Key“Bringing these businesses together leverages International Key Supply’s leading market position in automotive locksmith supplies with H. L. Flake’s extensive hardware product offering, our combined inventory availability, rock-solid infrastructure and state of the art technology for the benefit of all our customers,”, commented Sean McAuliffe, International Key director & chief strategy officer - Automotive.

“With International Key Supply and HL Flake operating together, we now become the one true full-line provider of security products to security professionals in the locksmith community,”, commented Mark Knight, International Key CEO. "A major benefit is Hlproviding industry-leading product availability, quicker shipping from a trusted and reliable network and increased technical support. H. L. Flake will better serve Northeastern and Northwestern U.S. customers with the added footprint, while International Key Supply will be able to leverage three additional distribution points and a greatly expanded product offering.”

The companies will integrate back-end systems to work seamlessly in supporting their security professional locksmith customers, offering a combined 45,000 stocked items shipping from five locations serving all of North America and customers worldwide. The full product offering will be available from both companies before the end of the year with complete back end systems integration happening in the first half of 2020.

Herbert L. Flake Company, LLC and International Key Supply, LLC are distributors of security products primarily serving security professionals in the locksmithing industry. Combined, the companies stock over 45,000 line items for commercial hardware, access control, residential hardware, safe and automotive security applications from the top manufacturers in the industry serving customers from warehouse locations in Houston, New York, Memphis, Jacksonville and Portland, OR. Additional brand names include McDonald Dash and H.E. Mitchell.

