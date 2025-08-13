35 Union Pacific Train Cars Derail Near Texas Town, No Injuries Reported

A grass fire and smoke could be seen beside the derailment site.

Aug 13, 2025
In this image from video by WFAA, train cars are piled up off the track after a derailment near Gordon, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025.
WFAA via AP

GORDON, Texas (AP) — Thirty-five cars of a Union Pacific train derailed Tuesday afternoon near a small Texas town, officials said.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations have been ordered following the afternoon derailment, Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said.

News footage showed multiple train cars piled on top of one another on the railroad track located in a rural area. A grass fire and smoke could be seen beside the derailment site.

The emergency services district said the derailment was being treated as a hazardous material situation. But it was not immediately known what the derailed train cars were carrying.

The derailment occurred around 2 p.m. just east of the town of Gordon, Tysver said. Gordon is located about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth.

None of the railroad cars were leaking their contents, according to a post on social media by the Palo Pinto County Emergency Services District 1.

"All personnel have been accounted for, and no injuries have been reported. The situation is currently stable, but not yet fully controlled," the emergency services district said in a statement.

Some small grass fires were reported following the derailment.

"Fire officials are actively working to contain and extinguish them, and no structures are currently threatened," the statement added.

The Palo Pinto Fire Department was working to contain a grass fire, Tysver said.

"Union Pacific crews are en route," Tysver added.

