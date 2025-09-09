Government to Increase Number of Inspectors Trained to Spot Rail Bridge Concerns

But railroads themselves will still be responsible for inspecting their own bridges.

Josh Funk
Sep 9, 2025
Train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., June 24, 2023.
Train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., June 24, 2023.
AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Transportation Department is going to train 163 track inspectors to dramatically increase the number of people who know how to spot critical problems with railroad bridges, but the railroads themselves will still be responsible for inspecting their own bridges and the results will still be kept confidential.

Currently, there are only seven Federal Railroad Administration employees trained to assess bridges, although their primary responsibility is to review each railroad's inspection plan to make sure they have a good plan in place and that won't change. But this move will train significantly more people to spot structural problems on railroad bridges while they are out inspecting the tracks. Both federal and state track inspectors will be trained.

"The Trump Administration is delivering on its promises to make government more efficient and keep travelers safe," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. "Leveraging our existing, dedicated workforce to improve oversight of railroad bridge safety is another common-sense win for Americans."

Jared Cassity, who is the National Safety Director for the nation's largest rail union, SMART-TD, agreed that having more people trained to spot bridge problems is a good thing, but these inspectors still have more than 70,000 railroad bridges out there across the country to assess.

"The safety of the railroad system relies upon a multitude of components, but few are as critical to the public and the men and women we represent as the integrity of the bridges America's trains traverse," said Cassity, whose union represents conductors.

Because there are so few bridge inspectors at the Federal Railroad Administration, roughly 10% of U.S. railroads have not had their bridge management programs audited even 15 years after the rule on Bridge Safety Standards went into effect. But that issue is primarily at smaller short-line railroads. The Federal Railroad Administration said that the biggest railroads that deliver more than 90% of the nation's freight have all been audited on a regular basis.

But there have still been high-profile rail bridge collapses like the one in Montana two years ago that sent a train hauling petroleum products into the Yellowstone River, sending tar balls downstream that had to be cleaned up. An Oregon railroad bridge maintained by a short-line railroad also collapsed earlier this year underneath a train — three years after it caught fire.

Congress required the railroads to keep bridge inspection reports confidential because of concerns that a terrorist could use them to pinpoint vulnerable bridges. There are provisions of the law that allow state and local officials to request the reports, but those officials have often complained that it is still hard to get that information.

The Association of American Railroads trade group said this move to get more inspectors trained will help ensure rail bridges are safe.

"This important step complements the industry's own comprehensive bridge management safety programs and rigorous inspections, which will further validate the thousands of rail bridges that keep our economy moving remain structurally sound and properly maintained," association spokeswoman Jessica Kahanek said.

Latest in Logistics
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2025
A maintenance worker walks past a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Trump Fires Democratic Member of Surface Transportation Board Ahead of Huge Rail Merger Decision
August 29, 2025
Senior instructor Markus Juarez, bottom, talks to student driver Jaime Rojas at California Truck Driving Academy, Inglewood, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021.
Trump Administration Threatens Funding for States Not Enforcing Trucker English Rules
August 28, 2025
A CSX freight pulls through Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
CSX Railroad's Merger Prospects Derail
August 27, 2025
Related Stories
A maintenance worker walks past a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Logistics
Trump Fires Democratic Member of Surface Transportation Board Ahead of Huge Rail Merger Decision
Senior instructor Markus Juarez, bottom, talks to student driver Jaime Rojas at California Truck Driving Academy, Inglewood, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021.
Logistics
Trump Administration Threatens Funding for States Not Enforcing Trucker English Rules
A CSX freight pulls through Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
Logistics
CSX Railroad's Merger Prospects Derail
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Logistics
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2025
Senior instructor Markus Juarez, bottom, talks to student driver Jaime Rojas at California Truck Driving Academy, Inglewood, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021.
Logistics
Trump Administration Threatens Funding for States Not Enforcing Trucker English Rules
California, Washington and New Mexico could lose millions in federal funding.
August 28, 2025
A CSX freight pulls through Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
Logistics
CSX Railroad's Merger Prospects Derail
BNSF and CPKC made it clear they aren't interested.
August 27, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives before a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington.
Logistics
What to Know About Visas for Foreign Truckers and the Politics of a Deadly Florida Crash
The pause appeared to be as much about politics as road safety.
August 25, 2025
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Apply Safety Rules to More Trains Carrying Flammable Cargo, Lawmakers Urge
The current HHFT definition only covers large quantities of flammable liquids like crude oil.
August 22, 2025
This image provided by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism shows a train carrying tank cars, some containing hazardous materials, traveling across a railroad bridge in Paulsboro, N.J., on March 20, 2025, that was the site of a derailment and spill of toxic vinyl chloride in 2012.
Logistics
Many Towns Are Unprepared to Handle Train Derailments and Hazmat Spills, Investigation Finds
First responders often lack training, equipment and detailed plans.
August 20, 2025
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Sept. 8, 2021, in Kittery, Maine.
Logistics
U.S. Seeks Shipbuilding Expertise from South Korea, Japan to Counter China
Lawmakers hope to explore potential joint ventures — and bring investment to American shipyards.
August 18, 2025
One of the U.S. Postal Service's new zero-emission electric Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) is displayed in front of the organization's headquarters in Washington, on Aug. 7, 2025.
Logistics
Republicans Look to Make a U-Turn on Postal Service EVs
The Postal Service had announced plans to deploy at least 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028.
August 18, 2025
Railway
Logistics
CAT Company Progress Rail Investing Millions to Convert Kansas City Plant
The company expects the project to create 85 jobs.
August 14, 2025
In this image from video by WFAA, train cars are piled up off the track after a derailment near Gordon, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025.
Logistics
Union Pacific Train Cars Derail Near Texas Town
A grass fire and smoke could be seen beside the derailment site.
August 13, 2025
Masslie Arias, of DoorDash, prepares to load a delivery package on a hovering drone Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Frisco, Texas.
Logistics
Delivery Drones Are Coming to More U.S. Neighborhoods After Getting Off to a Slow Start
A service previously confined to suburbs and rural areas could soon change with new FAA rules.
August 12, 2025
A vessel is loaded with containers at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah Garden City Terminal, Oct. 21, 2021, Savannah, Ga.
Logistics
Cargo Surge Amid Tariff Turmoil Drives Port of Savannah to Its 2nd Busiest Year
But double-digit increases during the spring months were followed by a drop in June.
August 7, 2025
A demolition crew removes a slab of concrete from the remaining portions of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Baltimore.
Logistics
Owners of Cargo Ship that Crashed into Baltimore Bridge Sue Vessel Builder
The owners allege negligence in Hyundai's design of a critical component.
August 5, 2025
In this photo provided by Union Pacific shows from left, Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena shakes hands with Norfolk Southern CEO Mark George at the meeting where both men signed the agreement to merge the two railroads they lead to create the first transcontinental railroad in the United States on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Omaha, Neb.
Logistics
Union Pacific, Norfolk Seek 1st Transcontinental Railroad Through $85B Merger
Rail linked the nation in 1869, but no single entity has controlled the coast-to-coast passage.
July 29, 2025
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
CSX CEO Signals He Would Be Open to Merger Talks
The railroad's profit fell 14% in the second quarter.
July 25, 2025