Trump Fires Democratic Member of Surface Transportation Board Ahead of Huge Rail Merger Decision

He was the only board member to oppose Canadian Pacific’s 2023 acquisition of Kansas City Southern.

Josh Funk
Aug 29, 2025
A maintenance worker walks past a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
A maintenance worker walks past a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

President Donald Trump has fired one of two Democratic members of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to break a 2-2 tie before the body considers the largest railroad merger ever proposed.

Board member Robert E. Primus said on LinkedIn that he received an email from the White House Wednesday night terminating the position he has held since he was appointed by Trump in his first term. The vacancy would allow Trump to appoint two additional Republicans to the board before its decision on the Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger though the Senate would have to confirm them.

Primus was the only board member to oppose Canadian Pacific's acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad when it was approved two years ago because he was concerned it would hurt competition. He was named Board chairman last year by former President Joe Biden and led the board until Trump, after his election, elevated Board member Patrick Fuchs to Chairman.

This follows Trump's previous firings of board members at the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Reserve, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which are all supposed to be independent agencies.

"Robert Primus did not align with the President's America First agenda, and was terminated from his position by the White House," White House spokesman Kush Desai said. "The administration intends to nominate new, more qualified members to the Surface Transportation Board in short order."

Primus said he doesn't think the firing is valid because the White House didn't offer any cause for it, and he plans to fight. He also rejected their explanation for the move because he has long tried to encourage railroads to serve every industry better and help them grow, but he has already been removed from the STB website.

"I've been pro growth across the board in terms of encouraging growth in the freight rail network, which in turn will grow our national economy. So if that's not being in line with America first, then I don't know what America he's saying is first," Primus said to The Associated Press.

He said the firings at all these agencies threaten their independence and credibility. Primus said in his tenure the STB always strove to be impartial and apolitical.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who serves on the Commerce Committee, said it's clear that "Donald Trump is trying to stack the deck so the federal government rubberstamps the merger as a huge favor for Wall Street and wealthy railroad owners." She said Primus has been a fair regulator who worked hard to make sure railroads delivered for their customers and focused on safety.

Every rail worker union and the nonprofit Rail Passengers Association also quickly condemned the firing.

"The explanation provided for this decision — that his position has been "eliminated" — is nothing short of outrageous. Appointed bodies established through federal code are not designed to be erased at the whim of powerful corporate interests," said the SMART-TD union that represents concductors. "This action is unprecedented, unlawful in spirit, and reeks of direct interference from hedge funds and the nation's largest rail carriers."

The board is set to consider Union Pacific's $85 billion acquisition of Norfolk Southern in the next two years before deciding whether to approve the nation's first transcontinental railroad and reduce the number of major freight railroads in the U.S. to five.

Primus said the biggest problems in the industry are the lack of growth and poor service after all the deep cuts railroads have made over the last decade in the interest of efficiency and improving profitability. He hasn't taken a position on the UP-NS deal, but he doesn't think mergers will necessarily improve competition.

"We don't need to merge to increase competition. We need to understand that we have to grow," he said.

Latest in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 27, 2025
Senior instructor Markus Juarez, bottom, talks to student driver Jaime Rojas at California Truck Driving Academy, Inglewood, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021.
Trump Administration Threatens Funding for States Not Enforcing Trucker English Rules
August 28, 2025
A CSX freight pulls through Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
CSX Railroad's Merger Prospects Derail
August 27, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives before a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington.
What to Know About Visas for Foreign Truckers and the Politics of a Deadly Florida Crash
August 25, 2025
Related Stories
Senior instructor Markus Juarez, bottom, talks to student driver Jaime Rojas at California Truck Driving Academy, Inglewood, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021.
Logistics
Trump Administration Threatens Funding for States Not Enforcing Trucker English Rules
A CSX freight pulls through Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
Logistics
CSX Railroad's Merger Prospects Derail
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives before a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington.
Logistics
What to Know About Visas for Foreign Truckers and the Politics of a Deadly Florida Crash
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 27, 2025
A CSX freight pulls through Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
Logistics
CSX Railroad's Merger Prospects Derail
BNSF and CPKC made it clear they aren't interested.
August 27, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives before a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington.
Logistics
What to Know About Visas for Foreign Truckers and the Politics of a Deadly Florida Crash
The pause appeared to be as much about politics as road safety.
August 25, 2025
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Apply Safety Rules to More Trains Carrying Flammable Cargo, Lawmakers Urge
The current HHFT definition only covers large quantities of flammable liquids like crude oil.
August 22, 2025
This image provided by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism shows a train carrying tank cars, some containing hazardous materials, traveling across a railroad bridge in Paulsboro, N.J., on March 20, 2025, that was the site of a derailment and spill of toxic vinyl chloride in 2012.
Logistics
Many Towns Are Unprepared to Handle Train Derailments and Hazmat Spills, Investigation Finds
First responders often lack training, equipment and detailed plans.
August 20, 2025
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Sept. 8, 2021, in Kittery, Maine.
Logistics
U.S. Seeks Shipbuilding Expertise from South Korea, Japan to Counter China
Lawmakers hope to explore potential joint ventures — and bring investment to American shipyards.
August 18, 2025
One of the U.S. Postal Service's new zero-emission electric Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) is displayed in front of the organization's headquarters in Washington, on Aug. 7, 2025.
Logistics
Republicans Look to Make a U-Turn on Postal Service EVs
The Postal Service had announced plans to deploy at least 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028.
August 18, 2025
Railway
Logistics
CAT Company Progress Rail Investing Millions to Convert Kansas City Plant
The company expects the project to create 85 jobs.
August 14, 2025
In this image from video by WFAA, train cars are piled up off the track after a derailment near Gordon, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025.
Logistics
Union Pacific Train Cars Derail Near Texas Town
A grass fire and smoke could be seen beside the derailment site.
August 13, 2025
Masslie Arias, of DoorDash, prepares to load a delivery package on a hovering drone Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Frisco, Texas.
Logistics
Delivery Drones Are Coming to More U.S. Neighborhoods After Getting Off to a Slow Start
A service previously confined to suburbs and rural areas could soon change with new FAA rules.
August 12, 2025
A vessel is loaded with containers at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah Garden City Terminal, Oct. 21, 2021, Savannah, Ga.
Logistics
Cargo Surge Amid Tariff Turmoil Drives Port of Savannah to Its 2nd Busiest Year
But double-digit increases during the spring months were followed by a drop in June.
August 7, 2025
A demolition crew removes a slab of concrete from the remaining portions of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Baltimore.
Logistics
Owners of Cargo Ship that Crashed into Baltimore Bridge Sue Vessel Builder
The owners allege negligence in Hyundai's design of a critical component.
August 5, 2025
In this photo provided by Union Pacific shows from left, Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena shakes hands with Norfolk Southern CEO Mark George at the meeting where both men signed the agreement to merge the two railroads they lead to create the first transcontinental railroad in the United States on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Omaha, Neb.
Logistics
Union Pacific, Norfolk Seek 1st Transcontinental Railroad Through $85B Merger
Rail linked the nation in 1869, but no single entity has controlled the coast-to-coast passage.
July 29, 2025
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
CSX CEO Signals He Would Be Open to Merger Talks
The railroad's profit fell 14% in the second quarter.
July 25, 2025
A Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb., July 31, 2018.
Logistics
Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Discuss Merger
The move would create the largest railroad in North America and connect the East and West Coasts.
July 18, 2025