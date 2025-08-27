CSX Railroad's Merger Prospects Derail

BNSF and CPKC made it clear they aren't interested.

Josh Funk
Aug 27, 2025
A CSX freight pulls through Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
A CSX freight pulls through Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The prospects for additional consolidation in the rail industry derailed this week when both of CSX's potential partners said they weren't interested in a deal.

Investors widely speculated that CSX would be an acquisition target once rumors of merger talks between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern emerged over the summer, because of the challenge of competing against a nationwide railroad.

CSX's stock nearly hit a new 52-week high last week at $37.25 before falling to $32.31 Tuesday after it became clear that neither BNSF nor CPKC railroads is pursuing the Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad, one of the six remaining major freight railroads in North America.

The Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern deal still faces a lengthy review by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board that is likely to stretch on for at least two years. When Canadian Pacific acquired Kansas City Southern two years ago in the first major rail merger in more than two decades the board also spent two years reviewing that deal.

If the $85 billion megamerger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern does get approved that might change the calculus about whether a deal makes sense. But in the meantime, CSX and the other major freight railroads seem focused on finding ways to cooperate more to improve service without merging.

Just last week, CSX and BNSF announced an agreement to deliver some shipments seamlessly coast-to-coast without handing them off. Last month, CPKC and CSX announced a similar agreement to streamline shipments between Mexico, Texas and the Southeast.

CPKC CEO Keith Creel said he thinks the industry should be more focused on agreements like that and efforts to improve service on each individual railroad.

"We believe that a transcontinental merger would trigger permanent restructuring of the industry and result in a disproportionately large railway whose size and scope would require others to take action," Creel said. "This will likely result in an unnecessary wave of railway mergers that today is not the best way to support American businesses nor the public interest, and has the potential to create more issues than it solves."

Indeed, the STB adopted a high standard for rail mergers in 2001 after a series of prolonged disruptions and delayed shipments that followed major deals in the 1990s. A merger between Union Pacific and Southern Pacific in 1996 led to an extended period of snarled traffic on U.S. rails. Three years later, Conrail was divvied up by Norfolk Southern and CSX, creating serious backups in the East.

On Monday, Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns BNSF, said to CNBC that he's not interested in buying another railroad even though he's sitting on more than $344 billion in cash after several years without completing a major acquisition. Buffett and the man who will take over as Berkshire CEO in January, Greg Abel, did recently meet with CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs to discuss more ways to cooperate while making it clear that Berkshire won't be bidding on CSX.

So CSX is going to have a hard time satisfying the demands of the Ancora Holdings fund and other investors who are putting pressure on the railroad to make a deal. Ancora sent a letter to the CSX board earlier this month urging them to act quickly to make a deal with another railroad or fire Hinrichs as CEO and reform the railroad to improve results.

CSX said in a statement that the railroad's board remains "laser focused on exploring any and all opportunities to enhance shareholder value, drive profitable growth and provide industry leading customer service." That echoes what Hinrichs said when CSX reported earnings earlier in July.

Latest in Logistics
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
August 22, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives before a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington.
What to Know About Visas for Foreign Truckers and the Politics of a Deadly Florida Crash
August 25, 2025
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire, Feb. 4, 2023.
Apply Safety Rules to More Trains Carrying Flammable Cargo, Lawmakers Urge
August 22, 2025
This image provided by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism shows a train carrying tank cars, some containing hazardous materials, traveling across a railroad bridge in Paulsboro, N.J., on March 20, 2025, that was the site of a derailment and spill of toxic vinyl chloride in 2012.
Many Towns Are Unprepared to Handle Train Derailments and Hazmat Spills, Investigation Finds
August 20, 2025
Related Stories
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives before a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington.
Logistics
What to Know About Visas for Foreign Truckers and the Politics of a Deadly Florida Crash
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Apply Safety Rules to More Trains Carrying Flammable Cargo, Lawmakers Urge
This image provided by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism shows a train carrying tank cars, some containing hazardous materials, traveling across a railroad bridge in Paulsboro, N.J., on March 20, 2025, that was the site of a derailment and spill of toxic vinyl chloride in 2012.
Logistics
Many Towns Are Unprepared to Handle Train Derailments and Hazmat Spills, Investigation Finds
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Logistics
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
August 22, 2025
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Apply Safety Rules to More Trains Carrying Flammable Cargo, Lawmakers Urge
The current HHFT definition only covers large quantities of flammable liquids like crude oil.
August 22, 2025
This image provided by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism shows a train carrying tank cars, some containing hazardous materials, traveling across a railroad bridge in Paulsboro, N.J., on March 20, 2025, that was the site of a derailment and spill of toxic vinyl chloride in 2012.
Logistics
Many Towns Are Unprepared to Handle Train Derailments and Hazmat Spills, Investigation Finds
First responders often lack training, equipment and detailed plans.
August 20, 2025
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Sept. 8, 2021, in Kittery, Maine.
Logistics
U.S. Seeks Shipbuilding Expertise from South Korea, Japan to Counter China
Lawmakers hope to explore potential joint ventures — and bring investment to American shipyards.
August 18, 2025
One of the U.S. Postal Service's new zero-emission electric Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) is displayed in front of the organization's headquarters in Washington, on Aug. 7, 2025.
Logistics
Republicans Look to Make a U-Turn on Postal Service EVs
The Postal Service had announced plans to deploy at least 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028.
August 18, 2025
Railway
Logistics
CAT Company Progress Rail Investing Millions to Convert Kansas City Plant
The company expects the project to create 85 jobs.
August 14, 2025
In this image from video by WFAA, train cars are piled up off the track after a derailment near Gordon, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025.
Logistics
Union Pacific Train Cars Derail Near Texas Town
A grass fire and smoke could be seen beside the derailment site.
August 13, 2025
Masslie Arias, of DoorDash, prepares to load a delivery package on a hovering drone Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Frisco, Texas.
Logistics
Delivery Drones Are Coming to More U.S. Neighborhoods After Getting Off to a Slow Start
A service previously confined to suburbs and rural areas could soon change with new FAA rules.
August 12, 2025
A vessel is loaded with containers at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah Garden City Terminal, Oct. 21, 2021, Savannah, Ga.
Logistics
Cargo Surge Amid Tariff Turmoil Drives Port of Savannah to Its 2nd Busiest Year
But double-digit increases during the spring months were followed by a drop in June.
August 7, 2025
A demolition crew removes a slab of concrete from the remaining portions of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Baltimore.
Logistics
Owners of Cargo Ship that Crashed into Baltimore Bridge Sue Vessel Builder
The owners allege negligence in Hyundai's design of a critical component.
August 5, 2025
In this photo provided by Union Pacific shows from left, Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena shakes hands with Norfolk Southern CEO Mark George at the meeting where both men signed the agreement to merge the two railroads they lead to create the first transcontinental railroad in the United States on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Omaha, Neb.
Logistics
Union Pacific, Norfolk Seek 1st Transcontinental Railroad Through $85B Merger
Rail linked the nation in 1869, but no single entity has controlled the coast-to-coast passage.
July 29, 2025
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
CSX CEO Signals He Would Be Open to Merger Talks
The railroad's profit fell 14% in the second quarter.
July 25, 2025
A Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb., July 31, 2018.
Logistics
Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Discuss Merger
The move would create the largest railroad in North America and connect the East and West Coasts.
July 18, 2025
An instructor talks to a student at the Driving Academy, June 10, 2025, Linden, N.J.
Logistics
Truckers Fear Job Loss as New English Language Rules Take Effect
The requirement isn't new — but the penalty is becoming more severe.
June 25, 2025
FedEx CEO Fred Smith at a signing ceremony at the White House, July 19, 2018.
Logistics
FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies at 80
The company's "hub and spokes" system enabled a shift away from large inventories and warehouses.
June 23, 2025