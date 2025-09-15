John Brooks, Exair Announce Distribution Agreement

Canadian fluid handling provider John Brooks and compressed air company Exair on Thursday announced a new agreement that would make John Brooks the “go-to distributor” of Exair’s solutions in Canada.



John Brooks officials said that the pact would bolster its portfolio of compressed air products across Canada’s industrial sector, adding Exair’s air knives, air amplifiers, cabinet coolers, air-operated vacuums, and ionizing products for static removal.



Exair, the companies noted, last year acquired spray nozzle and spraying systems manufacturer BETE, which had partnered with John Brooks for nearly 20 years.



“We are confident that John Brooks' national distribution network, technical expertise and customer-first approach make them the ideal partner to bring our products to industries across Canada," Exair President Kirk Edwards said in a statement.

“By integrating EXAIR’s expanded portfolio into our offering, we can deliver even greater value to Canadian customers,” added John Brooks co-CEO Ryan Minkhorst.