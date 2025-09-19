Trump's Tariffs Seen Cutting into China Sales of U.S. Companies, Survey Finds

Nearly two-thirds of responding companies said tariffs have reduced expected revenues for their China operations.

Sep 19, 2025
Shipping containers at the Guangzhou Port in southern China's Guangdong province, April 17, 2025.
Shipping containers at the Guangzhou Port in southern China's Guangdong province, April 17, 2025.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File

BEIJING (AP) — Many U.S. companies operating in China expect their sales to take a hit this year from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and the ones that China has imposed in response, according to an annual survey released Wednesday by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.

Nearly two-thirds of the 254 companies who responded said the new tariffs have reduced expected revenues for their China operations in 2025. About one-third, many in banking and other industries that don't import from or export to the U.S., don't expect any impact.

Trump has imposed an additional 30% tax on imports from China, after raising them at one point to 145% before the two countries agreed in May to scale back a tit-for-tat tariff war. China has responded with a 10% tax on U.S. imports.

The tariffs hit companies that export to the U.S. and those that import American parts or ingredients for their production in China, such as chemical companies, Shanghai chamber leaders said.

"Tariffs have had a huge impact on our operations," said Eric Zheng, the president of the group.

The two sides are holding trade talks, but where they are headed on tariffs and other issues is unclear. The uncertainty is a challenge for companies that need to make plans for the future, Zheng said.

American courts have ruled that most of Trump's tariffs are an illegal use of a U.S. emergency powers law, but the import taxes remain in place as his administration appeals the case to the Supreme Court.

The Shanghai chamber survey, conducted from May 19 to June 20, found that manufacturers are being hit the hardest by the tariffs, with close to three-quarters saying the import taxes would reduce their 2025 China revenues.

Respondents named U.S.-China tensions as their top challenge for the next three to five years. Zheng called improving the bilateral relationship "our No. 1 ask."

Latest in Logistics
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2025
Prahb Singh maneuvers his truck at a gas station in Fontana, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025.
A Deadly Crash, a Divided Nation: Why Sikh Truckers Are Now in the Crossfire
September 19, 2025
Train Derailment Murengstockphoto
End-of-Life Assets Elevate Railway Risks
September 18, 2025
Ian Crichton of C&S Welding Inc. at the Port of Los Angeles' AltaSea ocean institute, Sept. 4, 2025, Los Angeles.
In LA Port, Bobbing Blue Floats Are Turning Wave Power into Clean Energy
September 18, 2025
Related Stories
Prahb Singh maneuvers his truck at a gas station in Fontana, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025.
Logistics
A Deadly Crash, a Divided Nation: Why Sikh Truckers Are Now in the Crossfire
Train Derailment Murengstockphoto
Logistics
End-of-Life Assets Elevate Railway Risks
Ian Crichton of C&S Welding Inc. at the Port of Los Angeles' AltaSea ocean institute, Sept. 4, 2025, Los Angeles.
Logistics
In LA Port, Bobbing Blue Floats Are Turning Wave Power into Clean Energy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Logistics
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2025
Train Derailment Murengstockphoto
Logistics
End-of-Life Assets Elevate Railway Risks
The decade-old vulnerability could allow a hacker to take control of the emergency braking system.
September 18, 2025
Ian Crichton of C&S Welding Inc. at the Port of Los Angeles' AltaSea ocean institute, Sept. 4, 2025, Los Angeles.
Logistics
In LA Port, Bobbing Blue Floats Are Turning Wave Power into Clean Energy
It's the nation’s first onshore wave energy site.
September 18, 2025
Exjb3 800sq
Logistics
John Brooks, Exair Announce Distribution Agreement
John Brooks will be the “go-to distributor” of Exair compressed air products across Canada.
September 15, 2025
A container ship departs from the port of Santos in Brazil, April 1, 2025.
Logistics
Shipping Companies Support a First-Ever Global Fee on Greenhouse Gases
U.S. shipping companies have endorsed it — but the Trump administration is opposed.
September 15, 2025
Several shipping containers have fallen off a cargo ship and into the water at the Port of Long Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
Logistics
More than 60 Containers Fall Off Ship in Long Beach Port
Long Beach is one of the busiest seaports in the U.S.
September 10, 2025
Train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., June 24, 2023.
Logistics
Government to Increase Number of Inspectors Trained to Spot Rail Bridge Concerns
But railroads themselves will still be responsible for inspecting their own bridges.
September 9, 2025
A maintenance worker walks past a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Logistics
Trump Fires Democratic Member of Surface Transportation Board Ahead of Huge Rail Merger Decision
He was the only board member to oppose Canadian Pacific’s 2023 acquisition of Kansas City Southern.
August 29, 2025
Senior instructor Markus Juarez, bottom, talks to student driver Jaime Rojas at California Truck Driving Academy, Inglewood, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021.
Logistics
Trump Administration Threatens Funding for States Not Enforcing Trucker English Rules
California, Washington and New Mexico could lose millions in federal funding.
August 28, 2025
A CSX freight pulls through Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
Logistics
CSX Railroad's Merger Prospects Derail
BNSF and CPKC made it clear they aren't interested.
August 27, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives before a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington.
Logistics
What to Know About Visas for Foreign Truckers and the Politics of a Deadly Florida Crash
The pause appeared to be as much about politics as road safety.
August 25, 2025
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Apply Safety Rules to More Trains Carrying Flammable Cargo, Lawmakers Urge
The current HHFT definition only covers large quantities of flammable liquids like crude oil.
August 22, 2025
This image provided by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism shows a train carrying tank cars, some containing hazardous materials, traveling across a railroad bridge in Paulsboro, N.J., on March 20, 2025, that was the site of a derailment and spill of toxic vinyl chloride in 2012.
Logistics
Many Towns Are Unprepared to Handle Train Derailments and Hazmat Spills, Investigation Finds
First responders often lack training, equipment and detailed plans.
August 20, 2025
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Sept. 8, 2021, in Kittery, Maine.
Logistics
U.S. Seeks Shipbuilding Expertise from South Korea, Japan to Counter China
Lawmakers hope to explore potential joint ventures — and bring investment to American shipyards.
August 18, 2025
One of the U.S. Postal Service's new zero-emission electric Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) is displayed in front of the organization's headquarters in Washington, on Aug. 7, 2025.
Logistics
Republicans Look to Make a U-Turn on Postal Service EVs
The Postal Service had announced plans to deploy at least 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028.
August 18, 2025