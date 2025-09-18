In LA Port, Bobbing Blue Floats Are Turning Wave Power into Clean Energy

It's the nation’s first onshore wave energy site.

Dorany PinedaJennifer McDermott
Sep 18, 2025
Ian Crichton of C&S Welding Inc. at the Port of Los Angeles' AltaSea ocean institute, Sept. 4, 2025, Los Angeles.
Ian Crichton of C&S Welding Inc. at the Port of Los Angeles' AltaSea ocean institute, Sept. 4, 2025, Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On a recent sunny morning in a channel at the Port of Los Angeles, seven blue steel structures that look like small boats are lowered into the ocean one by one. Attached to an unused wharf on a site that once housed oil tanks, they gently bob up and down with the waves to generate renewable power. Nearby, a sea lion peeks from the water and pelicans and sea gulls soar overhead.

This is the nation's first onshore wave energy site, and on Tuesday, Eco Wave Power will officially unveil the pilot installation and begin operating. The pilot will generate just a small amount of electricity that can be used locally, but the larger goal is to prove the technology works well enough to expand along 8 miles of breakwater at the port — enough to power up to 60,000 homes.

Co-founder and CEO Inna Braverman said that much power could be a "game changer in terms of clean energy production" for the port and the communities around it. America's shipping ports have long struggled with dirty air that harms the health of people living nearby.

"We're starting here in LA, but we hope, aspire and believe that we will be in the United States and in other locations around the world," she said, standing outside a blue shipping container serving as the project's power station.

An emerging industry, but plenty of power to tap

Wave energy is an emerging industry that's largely still focused on research, demonstration and pilot projects. But the potential is big.

Waves off the coasts of the United States generate enough power to meet roughly one-third of America's energy needs, according to Department of Energy estimates. Even if only a portion is harnessed, wave energy technologies could help meet the growing demand for electricity being driven in large part by the artificial intelligence race. Wave energy could also complement wind and solar to stabilize the electric grid.

Eco Wave Power installed its technology at the port's AltaSea ocean institute, a nonprofit that is working in part to advance ocean-based solutions to climate change. Half this pilot project was funded by the oil and gas company Shell.

"It's the first U.S. project on breakwater, so it opens up the possibility to do that on multiple other ports in the U.S.," said Rémi Gruet, CEO of the trade association Ocean Energy Europe. "It's a moment where wave power is starting to turn from innovation projects to actual pilot projects that go toward industrialization and commercialization."

Filling in gaps for wind and solar

A key advantage for wave energy is it produces electricity at different times than wind and solar, Gruet said. For example, when the wind stops blowing, wind turbines will stop generating electricity. But waves will carry on for hours and electricity can still be generated that way, he said.

But the cost needs to come down with the help of subsidies, like it has for solar and wind, Gruet added.

The first commercial wave power plant in Europe started operating in 2011 from a breakwater at Mutriku harbor in Spain. An offshore wave energy system came online off the coast of Hawaii in 2016.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2023 to promote wave energy development in the state. Eco Wave Power currently has a two-year license to operate the pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles.

As the small blue floats bob up and down, each pushes a cylinder that sends a biodegradable hydraulic fluid through a system of pipes into storage tanks. Pressure in the tanks builds up. That pressure turns a motor, which turns a generator, producing clean electricity.

"The world has waves, 70% percent of the world is covered by ocean," Terry Tamminen, president and CEO of AltaSea and former secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency, said at the site of the project.

"And we can harness all of that clean energy now, thanks to things like Eco Wave," he said.

Company says plenty of sites can work for wave power

Braverman said there are dozens of sites along the U.S. coastline, identified through a study paid for by Shell, where her company could harness wave energy to add clean electricity to the grid. She said the technology is easy to adopt because unlike other renewables, this system doesn't require any land acquisition, it involves repurposing existing structures rather than altering coastlines and it can generate electricity around the clock.

The Eco Wave pilot did require licensing from the Army Corps of Engineers and from the port, but that came in a relatively quick two years, Braverman said.

Eco Wave Power is also working on projects abroad, including Taiwan, India and Portugal, and operating a grid-connected project in Israel. In New Jersey, where legislation is advancing to promote ocean energy development in the state, the company is looking for a site to install a pilot project, with help from elected officials.

Andrea Copping, an expert in marine renewable energy development, thinks Eco Wave Power's technology can be scaled up successfully. These small marine energy projects are not yet economically competitive with solar or wind, but there are places where they may be a better fit or a solution in cooperation with other energy sources, such as remote coastal communities and islands where diesel deliveries can be very expensive, she said.

"We consider every successful deployment an important milestone in creating this industry," said Copping, a distinguished faculty fellow in the School of Marine and Environmental Affairs at the University of Washington.

Ian Crichton of C&S Welding Inc. at the Port of Los Angeles' AltaSea ocean institute, Sept. 4, 2025, Los Angeles.
In LA Port, Bobbing Blue Floats Are Turning Wave Power into Clean Energy
September 18, 2025
September 18, 2025
John Brooks, Exair Announce Distribution Agreement
September 15, 2025
September 15, 2025
A container ship departs from the port of Santos in Brazil, April 1, 2025.
Shipping Companies Support a First-Ever Global Fee on Greenhouse Gases
September 15, 2025
September 15, 2025
Exjb3 800sq
Logistics
John Brooks, Exair Announce Distribution Agreement
A container ship departs from the port of Santos in Brazil, April 1, 2025.
Logistics
Shipping Companies Support a First-Ever Global Fee on Greenhouse Gases
Several shipping containers have fallen off a cargo ship and into the water at the Port of Long Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
Logistics
More than 60 Containers Fall Off Ship in Long Beach Port
September 1, 2025
Logistics
John Brooks, Exair Announce Distribution Agreement
John Brooks will be the “go-to distributor” of Exair compressed air products across Canada.
September 15, 2025
A container ship departs from the port of Santos in Brazil, April 1, 2025.
Logistics
Shipping Companies Support a First-Ever Global Fee on Greenhouse Gases
U.S. shipping companies have endorsed it — but the Trump administration is opposed.
September 15, 2025
Several shipping containers have fallen off a cargo ship and into the water at the Port of Long Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
Logistics
More than 60 Containers Fall Off Ship in Long Beach Port
Long Beach is one of the busiest seaports in the U.S.
September 10, 2025
Train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., June 24, 2023.
Logistics
Government to Increase Number of Inspectors Trained to Spot Rail Bridge Concerns
But railroads themselves will still be responsible for inspecting their own bridges.
September 9, 2025
A maintenance worker walks past a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Logistics
Trump Fires Democratic Member of Surface Transportation Board Ahead of Huge Rail Merger Decision
He was the only board member to oppose Canadian Pacific’s 2023 acquisition of Kansas City Southern.
August 29, 2025
Senior instructor Markus Juarez, bottom, talks to student driver Jaime Rojas at California Truck Driving Academy, Inglewood, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021.
Logistics
Trump Administration Threatens Funding for States Not Enforcing Trucker English Rules
California, Washington and New Mexico could lose millions in federal funding.
August 28, 2025
A CSX freight pulls through Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
Logistics
CSX Railroad's Merger Prospects Derail
BNSF and CPKC made it clear they aren't interested.
August 27, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives before a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington.
Logistics
What to Know About Visas for Foreign Truckers and the Politics of a Deadly Florida Crash
The pause appeared to be as much about politics as road safety.
August 25, 2025
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Apply Safety Rules to More Trains Carrying Flammable Cargo, Lawmakers Urge
The current HHFT definition only covers large quantities of flammable liquids like crude oil.
August 22, 2025
This image provided by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism shows a train carrying tank cars, some containing hazardous materials, traveling across a railroad bridge in Paulsboro, N.J., on March 20, 2025, that was the site of a derailment and spill of toxic vinyl chloride in 2012.
Logistics
Many Towns Are Unprepared to Handle Train Derailments and Hazmat Spills, Investigation Finds
First responders often lack training, equipment and detailed plans.
August 20, 2025
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Sept. 8, 2021, in Kittery, Maine.
Logistics
U.S. Seeks Shipbuilding Expertise from South Korea, Japan to Counter China
Lawmakers hope to explore potential joint ventures — and bring investment to American shipyards.
August 18, 2025
One of the U.S. Postal Service's new zero-emission electric Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) is displayed in front of the organization's headquarters in Washington, on Aug. 7, 2025.
Logistics
Republicans Look to Make a U-Turn on Postal Service EVs
The Postal Service had announced plans to deploy at least 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028.
August 18, 2025
Logistics
CAT Company Progress Rail Investing Millions to Convert Kansas City Plant
The company expects the project to create 85 jobs.
August 14, 2025
In this image from video by WFAA, train cars are piled up off the track after a derailment near Gordon, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025.
Logistics
Union Pacific Train Cars Derail Near Texas Town
A grass fire and smoke could be seen beside the derailment site.
August 13, 2025