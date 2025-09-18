End-of-Life Assets Elevate Railway Risks

The decade-old vulnerability could allow a hacker to take control of the emergency braking system.

Carlos Buenano
Sep 18, 2025
Train Derailment Murengstockphoto
istock.com/murengstockphoto

A long-standing vulnerability in a remote emergency braking system risks derailing the railroad industry. The vulnerability, CVE-2025-1727, which could disrupt operations, was reportedly discovered more than a decade ago and has not been patched because it affects end-of-life (EOL) software, hardware, and applications. 

Although this specific vulnerability is unique to the braking systems of the railway industry, EOL software, hardware, and applications are a common source of risk among critical industries and infrastructure. Organizations frequently remain exposed during a prolonged period between the discovery of a vulnerability and the publication of a patch, in this case, at least a dozen years. 

Over time, industrial systems and critical infrastructure accumulate technical debt because the expensive and complex devices they operate cannot be easily replaced. These legacy systems almost certainly run EOL software, hardware, or applications; for example, countless operational technology (OT) devices still run Windows XP. 

Consequently, organizations must take a proactive approach to vulnerability management that extends beyond just patch management to include comprehensive visibility into the state of devices and continuous monitoring of network traffic to mitigate vulnerabilities that cannot be patched. These insights provide businesses with the context they need to effectively prioritize and respond to threats.

Off the Rails: Understanding End-of-Life Risk 

Although CVE-2025-1727 only affects remote emergency braking systems for the railroad industry, understanding how some vendors view security is critical to understanding EOL software, hardware, and application risks, which is universally applicable to all industries. 

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), “Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow an attacker to send their own brake control commands to the end-of-train device, causing a sudden stoppage of the train which may lead to a disruption of operations, or induce brake failure.” These sorts of real-world service interruptions are a real threat. Ransomware attacks have become prolific at causing outages, and the imminent threat of cyberwarfare should have critical infrastructure on high alert. 

The Association of American Railroads (AAR) is aware of these vulnerabilities and is updating its standards and replacing the legacy devices. However, the ARR only announced this new protocol in May 2025 and won’t begin the rollout until 2026. In the meantime, roughly 70,000 devices are affected. 

It may seem ironic that end-of-life software, hardware, and applications are still in use, but it is relatively common, especially in industrial systems and OT environments where devices remain deployed for decades. Of course, when these devices are in use for 20 to 30 years, or even longer, it is understandable that some vendors may no longer be able to support them, particularly if they rely on third-party operating software that is also no longer supported. Organizations must be aware of these risks, though, so they can appropriately plan. 

Full Steam Ahead: Preparing for End-of-Life Migration 

The reality is that while organizations plan for critical infrastructure and industrial systems for decades to come, they must also remain flexible enough to adapt to changing business conditions. EOL software, hardware, and applications are a form of these conditions. 

The idea of laying down railroad tracks while a train is throttling toward it might suggest a lack of planning, but it also reveals a kernel of truth that could be described as “move fast and break things.” According to Chris Butera, acting executive assistant director for cybersecurity, CISA, “The vulnerability has been understood and monitored by rail sector stakeholders for over a decade…While the vulnerability remains technically significant, CISA has been working with industry partners to drive mitigation strategies.” 

CISA’s recommendations for CVE-2025-1727 apply to every industry: minimize network exposure for industrial devices and systems, isolate them from business systems, and protect them with network security. These are mitigation techniques to be employed until remediation becomes available. 

Butera notes that “fixing this issue requires changes to a standards-enforced protocol, and that work is currently underway.” In the meantime, CISA reminds organizations to perform a proper impact analysis and risk assessment prior to deploying defensive networks. 

A remote emergency braking system vulnerability is not just a railroad industry problem; it highlights a much broader issue with EOL software, hardware, and applications. However, comprehensive and continuous visibility into complex networks can provide business context into vulnerabilities that can inform how they are prioritized. In this way, organizations can also extend these benefits across their entire attack surface and compliance programs with cyber exposure management.

Latest in Logistics
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2025
Ian Crichton of C&S Welding Inc. at the Port of Los Angeles' AltaSea ocean institute, Sept. 4, 2025, Los Angeles.
In LA Port, Bobbing Blue Floats Are Turning Wave Power into Clean Energy
September 18, 2025
Exjb3 800sq
John Brooks, Exair Announce Distribution Agreement
September 15, 2025
A container ship departs from the port of Santos in Brazil, April 1, 2025.
Shipping Companies Support a First-Ever Global Fee on Greenhouse Gases
September 15, 2025
Related Stories
Ian Crichton of C&S Welding Inc. at the Port of Los Angeles' AltaSea ocean institute, Sept. 4, 2025, Los Angeles.
Logistics
In LA Port, Bobbing Blue Floats Are Turning Wave Power into Clean Energy
Exjb3 800sq
Logistics
John Brooks, Exair Announce Distribution Agreement
A container ship departs from the port of Santos in Brazil, April 1, 2025.
Logistics
Shipping Companies Support a First-Ever Global Fee on Greenhouse Gases
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Logistics
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2025
Exjb3 800sq
Logistics
John Brooks, Exair Announce Distribution Agreement
John Brooks will be the “go-to distributor” of Exair compressed air products across Canada.
September 15, 2025
A container ship departs from the port of Santos in Brazil, April 1, 2025.
Logistics
Shipping Companies Support a First-Ever Global Fee on Greenhouse Gases
U.S. shipping companies have endorsed it — but the Trump administration is opposed.
September 15, 2025
Several shipping containers have fallen off a cargo ship and into the water at the Port of Long Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
Logistics
More than 60 Containers Fall Off Ship in Long Beach Port
Long Beach is one of the busiest seaports in the U.S.
September 10, 2025
Train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., June 24, 2023.
Logistics
Government to Increase Number of Inspectors Trained to Spot Rail Bridge Concerns
But railroads themselves will still be responsible for inspecting their own bridges.
September 9, 2025
A maintenance worker walks past a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Logistics
Trump Fires Democratic Member of Surface Transportation Board Ahead of Huge Rail Merger Decision
He was the only board member to oppose Canadian Pacific’s 2023 acquisition of Kansas City Southern.
August 29, 2025
Senior instructor Markus Juarez, bottom, talks to student driver Jaime Rojas at California Truck Driving Academy, Inglewood, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021.
Logistics
Trump Administration Threatens Funding for States Not Enforcing Trucker English Rules
California, Washington and New Mexico could lose millions in federal funding.
August 28, 2025
A CSX freight pulls through Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
Logistics
CSX Railroad's Merger Prospects Derail
BNSF and CPKC made it clear they aren't interested.
August 27, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives before a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington.
Logistics
What to Know About Visas for Foreign Truckers and the Politics of a Deadly Florida Crash
The pause appeared to be as much about politics as road safety.
August 25, 2025
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Apply Safety Rules to More Trains Carrying Flammable Cargo, Lawmakers Urge
The current HHFT definition only covers large quantities of flammable liquids like crude oil.
August 22, 2025
This image provided by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism shows a train carrying tank cars, some containing hazardous materials, traveling across a railroad bridge in Paulsboro, N.J., on March 20, 2025, that was the site of a derailment and spill of toxic vinyl chloride in 2012.
Logistics
Many Towns Are Unprepared to Handle Train Derailments and Hazmat Spills, Investigation Finds
First responders often lack training, equipment and detailed plans.
August 20, 2025
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Sept. 8, 2021, in Kittery, Maine.
Logistics
U.S. Seeks Shipbuilding Expertise from South Korea, Japan to Counter China
Lawmakers hope to explore potential joint ventures — and bring investment to American shipyards.
August 18, 2025
One of the U.S. Postal Service's new zero-emission electric Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) is displayed in front of the organization's headquarters in Washington, on Aug. 7, 2025.
Logistics
Republicans Look to Make a U-Turn on Postal Service EVs
The Postal Service had announced plans to deploy at least 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028.
August 18, 2025
Railway
Logistics
CAT Company Progress Rail Investing Millions to Convert Kansas City Plant
The company expects the project to create 85 jobs.
August 14, 2025
In this image from video by WFAA, train cars are piled up off the track after a derailment near Gordon, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025.
Logistics
Union Pacific Train Cars Derail Near Texas Town
A grass fire and smoke could be seen beside the derailment site.
August 13, 2025