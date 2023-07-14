Dockworkers, Governor Dig in Heels in Labor Spat

The dispute has left the newest terminal at the East Coast's deepest harbor largely inactive.

James Pollard
Jul 14, 2023
Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers at a rally in Columbia, S.C., July 12, 2023.
Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers at a rally in Columbia, S.C., July 12, 2023.
AP Photo/James Pollard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dockworkers and the governor in the state with the lowest percentage of unionized workers are digging in their heels over a labor dispute that has left the newest container terminal at the East Coast's deepest harbor largely inactive.

Pending before a federal appeals court is a National Labor Relations Board decision that upheld unionized dockworkers' right to exclusively staff the cranes at Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in Charleston, South Carolina, under a 2012 master contract.

The alternative is a so-called hybrid model implemented by other South Carolina terminals backed by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster where loading operations would be fulfilled by employees from both the state and the International Longshoremen's Association Local 1422.

But union organizers find much more at stake than the availability of higher-paying jobs and the resumed operations of the project's recently completed $1 billion first phase. They fear a reversal could set the stage for other right-to-work states to overturn national labor contracts they don't like.

The ILA Local 1422 brought the fight to the South Carolina State House on Wednesday with a rally attended by over 300 workers, allies and labor leaders from around the country.

"Injury to one is an injury to all. It's Charleston today. It could be Savannah tomorrow," said Paul Mosley, the president of the local union representing Georgia dockworkers at one of the only three ports alongside those in South Carolina and Wilmington, North Carolina, that have hybrid workforces.

Supporters said allowing union workers to power the cranes at Leatherman would align practices in South Carolina with much of the United States. ILA International Vice President Ken Riley said the governor and South Carolina State Ports Authority are disrespecting a contract that encompasses the entire nation.

"To say that you guys — a predominantly African-American workforce — will never get in those cranes, will never get into those machines, like it's done all up and down the country," Riley told The Associated Press. "Why doesn't South Carolina get the message?"

The South Carolina State Ports Authority has argued that a solely unionized workforce would burden the terminal by increasing operational costs. Their wages are governed by the master contract, unlike those set for state employees.

McMaster told reporters on Wednesday that a union victory would send a bad message to businesses interested in setting up shop in South Carolina. If the NLRB ruling is affirmed, McMaster said he supports appealing the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"We do not need any more union participation in South Carolina," McMaster said. "The last thing that a booming economy needs is to throw a monkey wrench into a system that we have that is working marvelously well."

Standing outside the Wednesday rally, Democratic state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said a union loss would roll back wages won by the state's strongest Black union. She credited the labor force for creating an African American middle class in a state where port operations support 1 in 10 jobs.

Meanwhile, shipping container lines have refused to use the terminal amid the disagreement in a development that has left the site largely idle since it opened two years ago. Not present are the large cargo ships that South Carolina sought to court by deepening Charleston Harbor and doubling port capacity by the terminal's completion next decade.

Cobb-Hunter blamed the inactivity on the state for not following the contract agreement.

"It's like we're pouring money down a black hole," Cobb-Hunter told the AP as attendees held signs reading "Leatherman is empty. The question is why?"

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 12, 2023
Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada at a rally in Vancouver, July 9, 2023.
Tentative Deal Reached in Canadian Port Strike
July 14, 2023
I Stock 1442920328
Feds Fine Shipping Company Over Dangerous Working Conditions
July 11, 2023
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Strike at Canadian Docks Beginning to Pinch Companies
July 10, 2023
Related Stories
Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada at a rally in Vancouver, July 9, 2023.
Logistics
Tentative Deal Reached in Canadian Port Strike
I Stock 1442920328
Logistics
Feds Fine Shipping Company Over Dangerous Working Conditions
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Logistics
Strike at Canadian Docks Beginning to Pinch Companies
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada at a rally in Vancouver, July 9, 2023.
Logistics
Tentative Deal Reached in Canadian Port Strike
The stoppage has halted shipments at along Canada's west coast for nearly two weeks.
July 14, 2023
I Stock 1442920328
Logistics
Feds Fine Shipping Company Over Dangerous Working Conditions
Employees at a Port of Savannah warehouse were at risk of bring crushed by falling vehicles.
July 11, 2023
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Logistics
Strike at Canadian Docks Beginning to Pinch Companies
The strike shut down more than 30 ports along the country's west coast.
July 10, 2023
A derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroad Industry Sues to Block Limits on Crew Sizes
Ohio officials imposed the restrictions after a fiery derailment earlier this year.
July 10, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
Truck Makers Pledge to Comply with California Rules Phasing Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Some of the nation's largest truck makers said they will stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in California by the middle of the next decade.
July 10, 2023
Crews work at the scene of a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14, 2023.
Logistics
How Transportation Agencies Plan for Large-Scale Disruptions
Bridges, in particular, are crucial to the nation’s economy and security.
July 7, 2023
Ap23187411282394
Logistics
2 New Jersey Firefighters Died Battling a Fire in a Ship Carrying 1,200 Cars
Shipboard firefighting is a unique skill and Newark firefighters don't commonly face this kind of fire.
July 6, 2023
The cargo ship M/V Bavaria prepares to dock at Subic port in the Philippines, May 30, 2019.
Logistics
Maritime Nations Urged to Chart Course for Net Zero Shipping Emissions
The International Maritime Organization currently hopes to only cut its emissions in half by 2050.
July 6, 2023
A United Parcel Service driver loads his truck adjacent to a UPS Store in New York, May 11, 2023.
Logistics
Saying Strike 'Imminent,' UPS Gets a Deadline to Come Up with a Better Contract
The Teamsters union walked away from talks following what it called an “appalling counterproposal.”
June 30, 2023
Witnesses are sworn in during a National Transportation Safety Board investigative hearing at East Palestine High School, East Palestine, Ohio, June 22, 2023.
Logistics
Union Official Says Railroad Safety Compromised by Job Cuts, Time Constraints
Inspections are happening less often and are not as thorough as in years past.
June 29, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Logistics
Railroads Announce Deal to Connect Their Networks
The pact could turn a little-used local route into a major pipeline for all kinds of cargo.
June 29, 2023
Mountains and a liming facility are reflected in a brine evaporation pond at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak lithium facility, on Oct. 6, 2022, in Silver Peak, Nev.
Logistics
Threatened By Shortages, EV Makers Race for Lithium Supplies
The race is on for "white gold."
June 28, 2023
I Stock 1415987326
Logistics
Amazon Launches 'Last Mile' Delivery Program
Amazon Hub Delivery will focus on rural areas and large, dense cities.
June 27, 2023
Cars wait at a railroad crossing for a CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., June 18, 2023.
Logistics
States Clamp Down on Freight Trains Amid Derailments, Federal Gridlock
But questions loom about whether they even have that authority.
June 27, 2023
I Stock 519397532
Logistics
Congressman Seeks to Block Boat Speed Restrictions
The NOAA proposal is designed to protect the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.
June 26, 2023