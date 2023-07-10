Railroad Industry Sues to Block Limits on Crew Sizes

Ohio officials imposed the restrictions after a fiery derailment earlier this year.

Julie Carr Smyth
Jul 10, 2023
A derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
A derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The railroad industry has sued to block a new minimum crew-size requirement that Ohio imposed after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine in February.

The new rule was part of a $13.5 billion state transportation budget that Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed in March. It mandated a two-person crew for freight trains and required that the wayside detectors used to help spot problems be installed in shorter intervals of 10 to 15 miles (16 to 24 kilometers) apart, with oversight from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, among other provisions.

The railroad industry said one-person crews "have been used safely for decades," as well as that Ohio lacks the authority to impose a two-person minimum. In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on June 29, a day before the rule was set to take effect, the Association of American Railroads argued that federal law broadly gives federal agencies exclusive jurisdiction to regulate rail transportation.

"The Crew Size Law is expressly preempted" by federal law, the industry told the court.

Its legal challenge comes as busy freight states — affected by costly and often dangerous derailments and frustrated by federal inaction — increasingly have moved to pass safety improvements of their own, despite the likelihood of industry resistance.

The Feb. 3 derailment along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border of a train carrying toxic chemicals prompted Ohio's new legislation. The lasting impacts of the wreck continue to affect life, work and health in the region months after it took place.

Foremost among events surrounding the crash was the decision by officials and investigators to release toxic vinyl chloride from five tank cars. In order to avoid an explosion, the substance was burned, sending a towering plume of black smoke over the town and prompting the evacuation of about half of its 5,000 residents.

Latest in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
A derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Railroad Industry Sues to Block Limits on Crew Sizes
July 10, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Truck Makers Pledge to Comply with California Rules Phasing Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
July 10, 2023
Crews work at the scene of a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14, 2023.
How Transportation Agencies Plan for Large-Scale Disruptions
July 7, 2023
Related Stories
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Logistics
Strike at Canadian Docks Beginning to Pinch Companies
Crews work at the scene of a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14, 2023.
Logistics
How Transportation Agencies Plan for Large-Scale Disruptions
The cargo ship M/V Bavaria prepares to dock at Subic port in the Philippines, May 30, 2019.
Logistics
Maritime Nations Urged to Chart Course for Net Zero Shipping Emissions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 30, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
Truck Makers Pledge to Comply with California Rules Phasing Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Some of the nation's largest truck makers said they will stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in California by the middle of the next decade.
July 10, 2023
Crews work at the scene of a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14, 2023.
Logistics
How Transportation Agencies Plan for Large-Scale Disruptions
Bridges, in particular, are crucial to the nation’s economy and security.
July 7, 2023
Ap23187411282394
Logistics
2 New Jersey Firefighters Died Battling a Fire in a Ship Carrying 1,200 Cars
Shipboard firefighting is a unique skill and Newark firefighters don't commonly face this kind of fire.
July 6, 2023
The cargo ship M/V Bavaria prepares to dock at Subic port in the Philippines, May 30, 2019.
Logistics
Maritime Nations Urged to Chart Course for Net Zero Shipping Emissions
The International Maritime Organization currently hopes to only cut its emissions in half by 2050.
July 6, 2023
A United Parcel Service driver loads his truck adjacent to a UPS Store in New York, May 11, 2023.
Logistics
Saying Strike 'Imminent,' UPS Gets a Deadline to Come Up with a Better Contract
The Teamsters union walked away from talks following what it called an “appalling counterproposal.”
June 30, 2023
Witnesses are sworn in during a National Transportation Safety Board investigative hearing at East Palestine High School, East Palestine, Ohio, June 22, 2023.
Logistics
Union Official Says Railroad Safety Compromised by Job Cuts, Time Constraints
Inspections are happening less often and are not as thorough as in years past.
June 29, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Logistics
Railroads Announce Deal to Connect Their Networks
The pact could turn a little-used local route into a major pipeline for all kinds of cargo.
June 29, 2023
Mountains and a liming facility are reflected in a brine evaporation pond at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak lithium facility, on Oct. 6, 2022, in Silver Peak, Nev.
Logistics
Threatened By Shortages, EV Makers Race for Lithium Supplies
The race is on for "white gold."
June 28, 2023
I Stock 1415987326
Logistics
Amazon Launches 'Last Mile' Delivery Program
Amazon Hub Delivery will focus on rural areas and large, dense cities.
June 27, 2023
Cars wait at a railroad crossing for a CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., June 18, 2023.
Logistics
States Clamp Down on Freight Trains Amid Derailments, Federal Gridlock
But questions loom about whether they even have that authority.
June 27, 2023
I Stock 519397532
Logistics
Congressman Seeks to Block Boat Speed Restrictions
The NOAA proposal is designed to protect the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.
June 26, 2023
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the distance their vehicle travels rather than the gas it uses, displays a tracking device the program uses, in Salem, Ore., on Wednesday June 21, 2023. U.S. states are experimenting with road usage charging programs aimed at one day replacing motor fuel taxes, which are generating less each year, in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.
Logistics
As Fuel Taxes Plummet, States Weigh 'Road Usage' Charge
Motor fuel taxes generate less each year, in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.
June 26, 2023
Cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash., March 25, 2019. The government’s traffic safety agency said Thursday, June 22, 2023, that it will require heavy trucks and buses to include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years. Automatic braking systems in heavy vehicles would prevent nearly 20,000 crashes a year and save at least 155 lives, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
Logistics
Automatic Emergency Braking to Be Required on New Heavy Trucks, Buses
The NHTSA estimates it will prevent nearly 20,000 crashes and save at least 155 lives a year.
June 23, 2023
Climate activists Patience Nabukalu, of Uganda, left, and Mitzi Jonelle Tan, of the Philippines, participate in a demonstration ahead of the Global Climate Finance Summit, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. The aim of a two-day climate and finance summit in Paris that ends Friday, June 23, was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries better tackle issues like poverty and climate change.
Logistics
Paris Climate Summit Ends Without a Deal on Global Tax on Shipping
The tax could be adopted by a U.N. agency next month.
June 23, 2023