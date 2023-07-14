Tentative Deal Reached in Canadian Port Strike

The stoppage has halted shipments at along Canada's west coast for nearly two weeks.

Jul 14, 2023
Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada at a rally in Vancouver, July 9, 2023.
Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada at a rally in Vancouver, July 9, 2023.
Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A tentative deal was reached Thursday between employers and workers in a strike that has halted shipments in and out of ports in Canada's west coast region of British Columbia for nearly two weeks.

A statement from the BC Maritime Employers Association said it had reached a tentative agreement with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. The strike by 7,400 members of the union began July 1 and shut down more than 30 west coast ports, including Canada's largest, the Port of Vancouver.

The tentative deal comes after federal Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan ordered a mediator to issue terms of a possible settlement earlier this week, saying the gap in the deadlocked talks was "not sufficient to justify a continued work stoppage."

In a tweet responding to the tentative deal, O'Regan says "the strike is over," and the "parties are finalizing details for the resumption of work at the ports."

The four-year deal is subject to ratification by both parties, so details are not yet being released.

The affected ports handle cargo worth over 800 million Canadian dollars ($600 million) every day.

Business groups and the provincial governments had called on the national government to force an end to the strike.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said that as of Wednesday there were 63,000 shipping containers stuck on vessels waiting at British Columbia ports to be unloaded, and that number would have ballooned to 245,000 had the strike persisted to the end of July.

Latest in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
July 12, 2023
Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada at a rally in Vancouver, July 9, 2023.
Tentative Deal Reached in Canadian Port Strike
July 14, 2023
I Stock 1442920328
Feds Fine Shipping Company Over Dangerous Working Conditions
July 11, 2023
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Strike at Canadian Docks Beginning to Pinch Companies
July 10, 2023
Related Stories
Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers at a rally in Columbia, S.C., July 12, 2023.
Logistics
Dockworkers, Governor Dig in Heels in Labor Spat
I Stock 1442920328
Logistics
Feds Fine Shipping Company Over Dangerous Working Conditions
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Logistics
Strike at Canadian Docks Beginning to Pinch Companies
A derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroad Industry Sues to Block Limits on Crew Sizes
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
July 12, 2023
I Stock 1442920328
Logistics
Feds Fine Shipping Company Over Dangerous Working Conditions
Employees at a Port of Savannah warehouse were at risk of bring crushed by falling vehicles.
July 11, 2023
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Logistics
Strike at Canadian Docks Beginning to Pinch Companies
The strike shut down more than 30 ports along the country's west coast.
July 10, 2023
A derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroad Industry Sues to Block Limits on Crew Sizes
Ohio officials imposed the restrictions after a fiery derailment earlier this year.
July 10, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
Truck Makers Pledge to Comply with California Rules Phasing Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Some of the nation's largest truck makers said they will stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in California by the middle of the next decade.
July 10, 2023
Crews work at the scene of a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14, 2023.
Logistics
How Transportation Agencies Plan for Large-Scale Disruptions
Bridges, in particular, are crucial to the nation’s economy and security.
July 7, 2023
Ap23187411282394
Logistics
2 New Jersey Firefighters Died Battling a Fire in a Ship Carrying 1,200 Cars
Shipboard firefighting is a unique skill and Newark firefighters don't commonly face this kind of fire.
July 6, 2023
The cargo ship M/V Bavaria prepares to dock at Subic port in the Philippines, May 30, 2019.
Logistics
Maritime Nations Urged to Chart Course for Net Zero Shipping Emissions
The International Maritime Organization currently hopes to only cut its emissions in half by 2050.
July 6, 2023
A United Parcel Service driver loads his truck adjacent to a UPS Store in New York, May 11, 2023.
Logistics
Saying Strike 'Imminent,' UPS Gets a Deadline to Come Up with a Better Contract
The Teamsters union walked away from talks following what it called an “appalling counterproposal.”
June 30, 2023
Witnesses are sworn in during a National Transportation Safety Board investigative hearing at East Palestine High School, East Palestine, Ohio, June 22, 2023.
Logistics
Union Official Says Railroad Safety Compromised by Job Cuts, Time Constraints
Inspections are happening less often and are not as thorough as in years past.
June 29, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Logistics
Railroads Announce Deal to Connect Their Networks
The pact could turn a little-used local route into a major pipeline for all kinds of cargo.
June 29, 2023
Mountains and a liming facility are reflected in a brine evaporation pond at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak lithium facility, on Oct. 6, 2022, in Silver Peak, Nev.
Logistics
Threatened By Shortages, EV Makers Race for Lithium Supplies
The race is on for "white gold."
June 28, 2023
I Stock 1415987326
Logistics
Amazon Launches 'Last Mile' Delivery Program
Amazon Hub Delivery will focus on rural areas and large, dense cities.
June 27, 2023
Cars wait at a railroad crossing for a CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., June 18, 2023.
Logistics
States Clamp Down on Freight Trains Amid Derailments, Federal Gridlock
But questions loom about whether they even have that authority.
June 27, 2023
I Stock 519397532
Logistics
Congressman Seeks to Block Boat Speed Restrictions
The NOAA proposal is designed to protect the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.
June 26, 2023