The official ribbon cutting at the grand opening of Schneider Electric’s new Canadian Distribution Center in Halton Hills on Wednesday, October 15.

Schneider Electric, a global energy management and automation company, has officially opened a new 130,000 square-foot distribution centre in Halton Hills, Ontario. This strategic investment strengthens Schneider Electric’s Canadian operations by improving delivery timelines and contributing to national energy sustainability.

Located at 6 Cleve Court in Georgetown, the facility will serve customers across commercial, industrial, residential, and infrastructure sectors. Operated in partnership with CEVA Logistics, the center is designed to contribute to Canada’s energy security by ensuring faster and more reliable delivery of essential electrical components and equipment across the country. CEVA’s Halton Hills facility is also among the first of several global locations deploying Manhattan Associate’s Active Warehouse Management and Order Management systems. The advanced platforms accelerate the integration of new technologies for improved operational efficiency —further strengthening Schneider Electric’s supply chain resilience in Canada.

“The opening of the Halton Hills distribution center demonstrates our commitment to Canada and to providing fast, reliable access to critical electrical infrastructure components,” said Emily Heitman, President of Schneider Electric Canada. “This investment will help support Ontario’s growth, strengthen local supply chains, and create new jobs for the community.”

“This new distribution center represents a powerful step forward in our partnership with Schneider Electric,” said Jeff Wiedwald, Vice President of Contract Logistics for North America at CEVA Logistics. “By combining Schneider’s commitment to sustainable energy with CEVA’s global logistics expertise, we’re enabling faster, smarter, and more resilient supply chain solutions across Canada. Together, we’re not just moving products—we’re powering progress and supporting communities.”

This major milestone marks a significant investment that brings manufacturing closer to Canadian customers and reinforces Schneider Electric’s commitment to local innovation and resilience. In addition to increasing operational capacity, the center integrates advanced automation technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact.