Schneider Electric Opens New Canada DC

This strategic investment strengthens Schneider Electric’s Canadian operations by improving delivery timelines.

Oct 17, 2025
The official ribbon cutting at the grand opening of Schneider Electric’s new Canadian Distribution Center in Halton Hills on Wednesday, October 15.
The official ribbon cutting at the grand opening of Schneider Electric’s new Canadian Distribution Center in Halton Hills on Wednesday, October 15.
Business Wire

Schneider Electric, a global energy management and automation company, has officially opened a new 130,000 square-foot distribution centre in Halton Hills, Ontario. This strategic investment strengthens Schneider Electric’s Canadian operations by improving delivery timelines and contributing to national energy sustainability.

'The opening of the Halton Hills distribution centre demonstrates our commitment to Canada and to providing fast, reliable access to critical electrical infrastructure components,' said Emily Heitman, President of Schneider Electric Canada.

Located at 6 Cleve Court in Georgetown, the facility will serve customers across commercial, industrial, residential, and infrastructure sectors. Operated in partnership with CEVA Logistics, the center is designed to contribute to Canada’s energy security by ensuring faster and more reliable delivery of essential electrical components and equipment across the country. CEVA’s Halton Hills facility is also among the first of several global locations deploying Manhattan Associate’s Active Warehouse Management and Order Management systems. The advanced platforms accelerate the integration of new technologies for improved operational efficiency —further strengthening Schneider Electric’s supply chain resilience in Canada.

“The opening of the Halton Hills distribution center demonstrates our commitment to Canada and to providing fast, reliable access to critical electrical infrastructure components,” said Emily Heitman, President of Schneider Electric Canada. “This investment will help support Ontario’s growth, strengthen local supply chains, and create new jobs for the community.”

“This new distribution center represents a powerful step forward in our partnership with Schneider Electric,” said Jeff Wiedwald, Vice President of Contract Logistics for North America at CEVA Logistics. “By combining Schneider’s commitment to sustainable energy with CEVA’s global logistics expertise, we’re enabling faster, smarter, and more resilient supply chain solutions across Canada. Together, we’re not just moving products—we’re powering progress and supporting communities.”

This major milestone marks a significant investment that brings manufacturing closer to Canadian customers and reinforces Schneider Electric’s commitment to local innovation and resilience. In addition to increasing operational capacity, the center integrates advanced automation technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Latest in Home
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 14, 2025
I Stock 2200534682 Credit Pakorn Supajitsoontorn
Busting the Top AI Myths Holding Distributors Back
October 17, 2025
Blackhawk Logo With Tagline
Industry Veteran to Lead New Region for BlackHawk
October 16, 2025
Sonepar Logo Rgb Tagline Small Size
Sonepar Announces Executive Changes
October 16, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 2200534682 Credit Pakorn Supajitsoontorn
Home
Busting the Top AI Myths Holding Distributors Back
Blackhawk Logo With Tagline
Staffing Changes
Industry Veteran to Lead New Region for BlackHawk
Sonepar Logo Rgb Tagline Small Size
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Announces Executive Changes
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsor Content
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
More
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsored
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
The results from our latest flash poll on AI’s popularity with distributors and a discussion on how distributors are moving past the low-hanging fruit.
October 8, 2025
Blackhawk Logo With Tagline
Staffing Changes
Industry Veteran to Lead New Region for BlackHawk
Todd Kerin is said to bring a rare depth of experience to his role.
October 16, 2025
Sonepar Logo Rgb Tagline Small Size
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Announces Executive Changes
The company revealed the retirement of a key regional president and added an SVP of datacom.
October 16, 2025
Rs Distribution Centre External m8 K Qhv Ck Dq
Operations
RS & DP Gayatri Form Strategic Alliance
The partnership hopes to provide OEMs and manufacturers with scalable integrated industrial solutions.
October 16, 2025
Dnow Istock 1445779769 3 Jkht K Nbek
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DNOW Reveals Leadership Team for Post-Merger Company
DNOW's pending merger with MRC Global will tap into talent from both firms.
October 16, 2025
Snap On I Stock 2206420795
Home
Snap-on Q3 Earnings Up Despite 'Unprecedented Trade Turbulence'
CEO Nick Pinchuk described the results as "encouraging."
October 16, 2025
Wajax I Stock 1339925210 683e010196d90
Operations
Wajax to Begin CEO Succession Plan
Current CEO Iggy Domagalski said it was "the right time."
October 15, 2025
Denton Winwater Sized
Operations
Winsupply Opens Spinoff 'Local Company' Denton County Winwater
Winsupply has the goal to open 20 new Local Companies across its U.S. footprint in 2025.
October 15, 2025
I Stock 1409352967
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Industrial Motion Acquires Power Rite Products
The New Jersey company is a leading supplier of mechanical power transmission products.
October 13, 2025
OZ Lifting President Steve Napieralski prepares to cut the ribbon at the company's new facility, Oct. 7, 2025, Winona, Minn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OZ Lifting Opens New Minnesota Hub
The company’s new facility is four times larger than its previous location.
October 13, 2025
Ep433
Video
ABB to Sell Robotics Division for $5.4 Billion
An engineering brand synonymous with bots will divest its robotics division.
October 13, 2025
I Stock 1311102192
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Stronger Third Quarter Sales, Earnings
The distributor’s earnings, however, still fell short of forecasts.
October 13, 2025
I Stock 2236593488
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe's Completes Foundation Building Materials Acquisition
The $8.8 billion deal adds FBM’s over 370 North American locations.
October 10, 2025
I Stock 2205126528
Mergers & Acquisitions
Steel Fabricator, Distributor Acquires Fellow Texas Manufacturer
Race Rock said the deal would bolster its position in the infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.
October 10, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 1 67ddbe70a985268360612cd81awxaiy7wmgd raj Kfo5 S0n
Technology & Software
Sonepar Says Its Digital Job Center Hit $2B in Sales
The company added that the project management platform also grew 30% year-over-year.
October 9, 2025