Spotty Sick Leave Policies Limit Options for Avoiding Virus

While white collar workers trying to avoid contagion can work from home or call in sick if they experience symptoms of the virus, that's not an option for the millions without paid sick leave.

Mae AndersonKelvin Chan
Mar 10th, 2020
In this March 5, 2020, photo, a waitress of the Chinese restaurant Hot Pot serves customers in London.
In this March 5, 2020, photo, a waitress of the Chinese restaurant Hot Pot serves customers in London.
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A barber in Beijing is supporting his wife and child by charging food and other expenses to a credit card while he waits for his employer's shop to reopen. A waiter at a barbecue restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, washes his hands more often and hopes for the best. A parcel delivery driver in Britain worries about getting sick from the people who sign for their packages.

While white collar workers trying to avoid contagion can work from home or call in sick if they experience symptoms of the virus, that's not an option for the millions of waiters, delivery workers, cashiers, ride-hailing drivers, museum attendants and countless others who routinely come into contact with the public.

Their dilemma is often compounded by spotty sick leave policies or inadequate health insurance coverage, leaving them vulnerable to the fast-spreading coronavirus that has already claimed thousands of lives and put them in a financially precarious position.

“The recommendations on what people should be doing to protect themselves really gives a sharp indication of the divide between white collar and blue collar workers," said Shannon Liss-Reardon, a workers rights attorney in Boston. “Our social safety net is just not equipped at this moment to deal with a crisis like this, and it will disproportionately affect the most vulnerable low wage workers."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the outbreak emerged in December, almost three-fourths of more than 80,000 patients have recovered.

While tech companies like Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft have implemented work-from-home policies, only 29% of U.S. workers have that option, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That means retail workers like Mendy Hughes must fend for themselves. The Walmart cashier in Malvern, Arkansas, serves hundreds of people a day and her big worry is what will happen to her income if she catches the virus or comes in contact with someone who's had it and must self-quarantine for 14 days.

“If I can't go to work, I could try to take a leave but it will be unpaid," said Hughes, who earns $11.60 an hour. “I don't know what I would be doing about taking care of my family.”

Hughes, a diabetic and mother of four, gets 48 hours of sick leave a year but she fears it wouldn’t be nearly enough time to recover.

In the United States, about 27% of private sector workers don’t have access to paid sick leave, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some countries, like Britain, are looking into helping out non-permanent workers. There is no federal sick leave policy in the U.S., but 12 of the 50 states and Washington D.C. require employers to offer paid sick leave.

Some House and Senate Democrats have been pushing legislation that would require employers to allow workers to accrue seven days of paid sick leave and to provide an additional 14 days in the event of any public health emergency, including the current coronavirus crisis. President Donald Trump said he was seeking help for hourly-wage workers to ensure they’re “not going to miss a paycheck,” and he would outline the proposals Tuesday.

In Britain, parcel delivery driver Ed Cross worries about catching the virus from the machine he hands people who sign for their packages.

"People have coughed on their hand and then got hold of my machine and you sort of make a joke of it trying to point it out," Cross, 53, said. “But yeah, it's what we face daily.”

"We only have to go to the wrong house and we could catch it, as simple as that," said Cross, who on a recent day handed packages to 110 people on his route in Whitby, northern England.

The British government last week made it easier to collect statutory sick pay and is working on changes to help millions of non-permanent workers like Cross who aren't eligible for it. In a sign the industry is waking up to the problem, his parcel company, Hermes, announced a 1 million pound ($1.3 million) fund to help couriers who need to self-isolate.

Uber, meanwhile, said it would compensate drivers and couriers for up to 14 days if they get sick or have to be quarantined.

The viral outbreak has revealed gaping holes in health care coverage at a time when people may need it most. Most European countries and Canada have universal healthcare systems, but the U.S. relies on a patchwork of public and private insurance. About 69% of private industry workers in the U.S. have access to healthcare benefits, but that drops to 43% of service workers. U.S. employers with 50 or more employees are required to offer health insurance. But the same protection isn't provided to part-time workers or independent contractors.

Waiter Joey Ingham, who works at a barbecue restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, popular with business travelers, says he doesn't have insurance. His protection? Washing his hands more often.

“If I wasn’t able to come into work, it would be hard to make ends meet,” said Ingham, who waits on 80 to 120 people a shift. If he felt sick, he'd “probably talk to a manager” about what to do, but noted management hasn’t yet outlined any policies.

Liss-Reardon said most gig workers — independent or temporary contractors — she represents don't have health insurance.

“We won’t have a fully insured population until we get universal healthcare,” he said. “There are going to be these huge gaps. The burden is falling on the poorest and most vulnerable in our society. This is just another example.”

The American Academy of Family Physicians recommends workers without insurance contact a local health department or community health center for help. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends emergency room visits only for patients who are very sick.

In France, where people have the right not to work and get full pay when they consider their workplaces to be dangerous, some service staff briefly stayed home because of contagion concerns. Workers at the Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum, refused to work for two days and were only coaxed back after management introduced a raft of new anti-virus measures.

“We are asking for gloves. We are asking for disinfectant gels, and masks for the drivers,” said Bastien Berthier, of the Paris metro’s UNSA union.

In China, where the outbreak has been raging for two months, many service industry workers have it far worse, with business evaporating as people are forced to hunker down at home.

A barber in Beijing who would give only his surname, Long, said he is supporting his wife and child by charging food and other expenses to a credit card while he waits for his employer to reopen.

"I can ask for sick leave or compassionate leave, but I get nothing without working," said Long, 33.

Jiang Yanlin, a tour guide in eastern China’s Huangshan region, said she hasn’t earned anything since mid-January and doesn’t have any social welfare benefits to fall back on. Usually she can earn up 300 yuan ($42) a day during the normally busy Lunar New Year holiday.

“If I don't work, I don't get paid. Everyone here in the Huangshan tourist zone is like this,” said Jiang, 33. "No one is coming to travel. Everyone is so scared.”

More in Home
South Korean army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea on Friday, March 6.
Virus Anxiety Grips Companies Worldwide
Around the world, COVID 19 is not just carrying sickness and death but also the anxiety and paralysis that can smother economic growth.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 1087179354
The Benefits of Measuring KPIs in "Red Dots"
KPIs often lag behind the point of occurrence of factory problems as they happen. Here, learn about a better alignment between KPIs and the actual processes.
Mar 9th, 2020
In this March 4, 2020 file photo, shelves where disinfectant wipes and sprays are usually displayed sit empty in a pharmacy in Providence, RI as confirmed cases of the coronavirus rise in the US. Legions of nervous hoarders are stocking up on canned goods, frozen dinners, toilet paper, and cleaning products. Such hoarding that&apos;s expected to last for weeks has created big challenges for discounters and grocery stores as well as food delivery services.
Spreading Virus Brings Fears, Stockpiling
Stockpiling is expected to last for weeks, resulting in a boon for discounters and grocery stores as well as food delivery services, while also introducing logistical headaches.
Mar 6th, 2020
Adfhsdfg
Fastenal Partners With Texas' SFA University
The partnership includes signage, career and internship prospects with students, corporate branding, class visits and more.
Mar 6th, 2020
Kimball Midwesta
Kimball Midwest Wins 5 Marketing Awards
The MRO distributor brought home a handful of awards from the American Marketing Association's Columbus, OH Chapter.
Mar 6th, 2020
71 Jj2 Mlm0b L Ac Sl1500 A
3M Shifts Mask Sourcing to Regional Suppliers
3M produces N95 mask filter components in-house, but is sourcing from regional suppliers for other materials that include the straps and metal nose clips.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, a recruiter in the shale gas industry, left, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in Cheswick, Pa.
US Added 273K Jobs in February
The economy was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the nation.
Mar 6th, 2020
Dv1o Tqnw0 A Ac03 L
Grainger Show 2020 Cancelled
Grainger's annual event for suppliers, customers and employees is among the latest expos to be cancelled due to virus concerns.
Mar 5th, 2020
I Stock 1064950222
Coronavirus' Impact on Small Parcel Shipping
As COVID 19 continues to disrupt supply chains and logistics operations around the globe, see how the virus is impacting volume for major parcel carriers.
Mar 5th, 2020
Vallena
Sonepar's Vallen Appoints VP of Finance
Jim Brzezinski brings 30+ years of experience to the distributor of MRO, safety and electrical products.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019, file photo, managers wait for job applicants at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood during a job fair in Hollywood, Fla. U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs in Jan. 2020, a solid gain that shows the economy was largely healthy when the coronavirus outbreak spread further around the globe. Large companies added roughly two-thirds of the jobs, while hiring among smaller firms was relatively weak. Manufacturing and mining firms shed jobs, while hiring in health care and hotels and restaurants was strong.
US Productivity Up 1.2% in Q4
The 1.9% productivity gain for the year was up from smaller increases of 1.4% in 2018 and 1.3% in 2017.
Mar 5th, 2020
Winsupplyasdfa
Winsupply Acquires ASAP Industrial Supply
It's the fourth acquisition announced by the industrial, plumbing and waterworks distributor since the start of December 2019.
Mar 4th, 2020
A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
Fed: Coronavirus Impacting Parts of US Economy
Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the Fed's report said.
Mar 4th, 2020
Showfloor
MODEX Still On, Expects Reduced Int'l Attendance
North America's largest manufacturing and supply chain trade show provided an update regarding coronavirus concerns Tuesday.
Mar 4th, 2020