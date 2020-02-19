DoL Awards $100 Million in Grants to Help Close Skills Gap

The US Department of Labor's Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program has awarded grants to 28 public-private apprenticeship partnerships.

U.S. Department of Labor
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 1148208588
iStock

RALEIGH, NC — The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday announced the awarding of grants to 28 public-private apprenticeship partnerships totaling nearly $100 million through the Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program. These grants will support large-scale expansions of apprenticeship in industries including advanced manufacturing, healthcare and information technology.

President Donald J. Trump's Executive Order on Expanding Apprenticeship in America called for increasing the number of apprentices in the United States across all industries. There are more than 6.4 million job openings reported in the United States and expanding apprenticeships will help individuals gain the skills necessary to fill these vacancies.

Seal Of The United States Department Of Labor svg"These grants will further the Administration's efforts to expand apprenticeships. For Americans who want an alternative to the traditional bachelor's degree, apprenticeships are a way to learn valuable skills that lead to good paying careers," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. "Companies across the country tell me that their greatest challenge today is finding the skilled workers they need. This funding will bolster America's competitiveness by adding more skilled workers to fill millions of open jobs today and in the future."

Secretary Scalia made the announcement during a trip to North Carolina State University, one of the grantees.

The Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program will support the training of more than 92,000 individuals in new or expanded apprenticeship programs for a range of employers, including small and medium-sized businesses, veterans, military spouses, service members re-entering the civilian workforce and groups underrepresented in current apprenticeship programs, including women and Americans reentering the workforce from the justice system.  

The grant program supports apprenticeships that include a paid, work-based learning component and a required educational or instructional component that results in the issuance of an industry-recognized credential; and which meet appropriate quality assurance standards. 

H-1B fees fund the Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program. Awards ranging from $500,000 to $6 million each will go to 28 public-private apprenticeship partnerships led by institutions of higher education; state systems of higher education; nonprofit trade, industry, or employer associations; labor unions; or labor-management organizations partnering with businesses ready to train apprentices. This grant program places a heavy emphasis on private sector partnership, with a corresponding 45% match of federal funds awarded. 

A list of grantees and award amounts can be found here


More in Home
Asdf
SW Safety Launches New Website
Offering streamlined features, the new site is one of the final steps of the company’s brand refresh.
Feb 18th, 2020
Barnes Group
Barnes Group Appoints New General Counsel, Secretary
Barnes has appointed the general counsel and secretary successor to Peter Gutermann, who will retire at the end of March.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks off stage after holding a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington to announce the Climate Pledge, setting a goal to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early.
Jeff Bezos Commits $10B to Climate Change
The world’s richest person will start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists and nonprofits working to protect Earth.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this Feb. 13 photo, masked workers assembly wiring for automobile at a factory in Qingdao in east China&apos;s Shandong province. Automakers are gradually reopening factories in China that were idled by anti-virus controls as they try to reverse a sales slump in their biggest market.
Automakers in China Gradually Reopen After Virus Shutdown
Local officials have orders from the ruling Communist Party to get businesses functioning again.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Wei Jianjun, chairman of Great Wall Motors Ltd., gestures as he speaks during an event celebrating it sales passing the one million mark, at the Great Wall headquarters in Baoding in north China&apos;s Hebei province. General Motors decision to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don&apos;t produce adequate returns on investments raised dismay Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from officials concerned over job losses. The words behind reads &apos;By 2020, Haval SUV sales will pass 2 million, become the world&apos;s biggest specialty SUV brand.&apos;
GM to Pull Out of Three Countries
It's part of the company's strategy to exit markets that don't produce adequate returns on investments.
Feb 17th, 2020
Martin Fastening
Martin Fastening Earns ISO 2009-2015 Certification
The fastening division of Martin Supply — No. 48 on ID's Big 50 List — was awarded the certification after a company-wide audit.
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, a Boeing worker walks past a 737 model fuselage and a giant mural of a jet on the side of the manufacturing building behind in Renton, WA.
Hurt by Boeing, US Factory Output Slips 0.1%
US manufacturing has shown signs of recovering from a year-long downturn but is facing a fresh challenge from Boeing's troubles.
Feb 14th, 2020
Sales Pitch I Stock 623266940
Setting SMARTer Sales Goals
A surprising number of salespeople operate without goals: the functional equivalent of a pilot with no flight plan.
Feb 14th, 2020
Sonepar Usa Logo
Sonepar USA Appoints HR Leaders
Sonepar USA has announced new senior vice presidents for Vallen North America and Sonepar North America.
Feb 13th, 2020
A traveler stands on a bridge near a display showing government propaganda in the fight against the COVID-19 viral illness in Beijing, China Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. China is struggling to restart its economy after the annual Lunar New Year holiday was extended to try to keep people home and contain novel coronavirus. Traffic remained light in Beijing, and many people were still working at home.
Virus Blamed for Forecast Fall in Oil
The International Energy Agency said that the consequences of the outbreak for oil demand “will be significant.”
Feb 13th, 2020
Paulson Manufacturing&apos;s disposable, anti-fog infectious disease control (IDC) goggle designed for splash, smoke, and particulate protection for the eyes.
California PPE Supplier Helping Fight Coronavirus
China enlisted the help of a Southern California maker of PPE products to help with the country's shortage of goggles and facemasks.
Feb 13th, 2020
In this Feb. 25, 2019 photo, attendees walk to enter at the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain. Organizers of the world&rsquo;s biggest mobile technology fair are pulling the plug over worries about the viral outbreak from China. The annual Mobile World Congress show will no longer be held as planned in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27.
Virus Worries Cancel Mobile World Congress
The plug has been pulled for the annual Mobile World Congress show, considered the world's largest mobile technology expo.
Feb 12th, 2020
I Stock 185168137
Electrical Safety Tips for the Industrial Workplace
Industrial workers are surrounded by potential electrical hazards, which makes following safety instructions critical.
Feb 12th, 2020
Moving company U-Haul has a new hiring policy and smokers need not apply. Starting this month the company will screen out people who use tobacco or nicotine when making new hires in certain U.S. states.
Company Anti-Tobacco Efforts Often Fail
Research shows little evidence that company wellness plans improve employee health or lower health care costs.
Feb 12th, 2020