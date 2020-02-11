Department of Labor Outlines Workforce Investments in Trump's Budget

The DoL stated Tuesday how the administration's 2021 budget includes apprenticeship grants, support for veterans and a paid family leave proposal,

U.S. Department of Labor
Feb 11th, 2020
Flag Of The United States Department Of Labor (1915 1960)

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Labor released the following statement regarding President Donald J. Trump's fiscal year (FY) 2021 budget:

"The President's Budget sets forth the Administration's plan for uplifting America's workers," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. "Whether it's expanding access to apprenticeship programs, helping our transitioning service members enter the next phase of their careers, or providing options for paid family leave, the President's Budget creates more opportunity for America's workers to thrive in today's strong economy. And it does so in a fiscally responsible manner that also furthers the Department's enforcement efforts."

The President's Budget makes targeted investments in programs by increasing resources to safeguard working conditions; protecting health benefits, retirement and wages; advancing veterans' career opportunities; and reforming or eliminating unproven, ineffective or duplicative programs.

The FY 2021 discretionary budget request for the Department of Labor is $11.1 billion. This funding, in addition to mandatory investments and reforms, supports the Department's mission to help Americans achieve careers, to protect the safety and financial security of American workers, and to ensure the American workforce can meet the needs of job-creators to sustain economic growth.

FY 2021 Department of Labor Budget Highlights:

  • Continues to close the skills gap by investing $200 million in apprenticeships, a proven earn-while-you-learn strategy that prepares workers with the skills and experience needed to fill high-paying jobs in high-demand fields. The budget also proposes to double the American Competitiveness and Workforce Improvement Act fee for the H-1B program in order to support the department's grants to expand apprenticeship in high-growth sectors where apprenticeships are underutilized, such as healthcare, information technology, and advanced manufacturing.
  • Invests in our Nation's veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses by increasing funding for the Veterans' Employment and Training Service. This increase would help support wounded warriors with curriculum tailored specifically to assist service members facing medical separation in their employment situation.
  • Includes a proposal to provide six weeks of paid parental leave to new parents, including adoptive parents. This proposal will allow states to establish paid parental leave programs in a way that is most appropriate for their workforce and economy and will give families time to recover from childbirth and bond with a new child.
  • Ensures American workers get the fair, safe, and healthful workplace that they deserve by effectively enforcing worker protection laws. This includes:
    • $577 million for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and $382 million for the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) to help prevent worker injuries,  illnesses and fatalities through enforcement, outreach and compliance assistance. OSHA's budget includes an increase for additional investigators for protecting whistleblowers' rights.
    • $244 million to the Wage and Hour Division (WHD), helping fund the department's active role in supporting implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). WHD's increased funding will enable it to write the regulations and establish an enforcement program for wage-related components of provisions in the USMCA.
    • $193 million for the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA), including additional resources for enforcement and administration of Multiple Employer Welfare Arrangements. This increase will help EBSA investigate benefit plans and intervene when necessary before participants face unpaid claims or catastrophic losses.
    • $50 million to the Office of Labor-Management Standards (OLMS) to restore its investigative workforce and strengthen protections for union members by supporting more audits and investigations to uncover flawed officer elections, fraud and embezzlement. This increase will help OLMS fulfill its statutory responsibility spelled out in the 1959 Landrum Griffin Act.
  • Improves the Department's efficiency by modernizing critical IT systems that will reduce long-run costs. Specific projects across several agencies in the Department will update and centralize IT processes to deliver on the President's Management Agenda priority of IT modernization. Establishing an IT Working Capital Fund will ensure transparency in IT spending with no impact on total Departmental spending.
More in Home
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal January Sales Improve from December
January was a modest month-to-month gain, but was still the company's second-smallest yearly growth since December 2016.
Feb 6th, 2020
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Posts Flat Sales in Q4, 2019
Despite modest organic sales gains in Commercial & Industrial and Hand Tools, the figures reflected an industry-wide demand slowdown.
Feb 6th, 2020
Ptda Foundation
PTDA Funding Already at Nearly 60% of Goal
The funding supports PT WORK Force, the Foundation's initiative to empower PT/MC employers to boost their recruitment and retention efforts.
Feb 5th, 2020
A man wears a face mask as he rides a bicycle past Tiananmen Gate near Tiananmen Square during a snowfall in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in other places showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it.
Businesses Consider China Operations
A look at the status of plants in China that have been idled over virus concerns.
Feb 5th, 2020
Ep8 Mg15 X0 A Eq Bhz
Koch Industries Acquires Infor
Koch has been an investor in the software company since 2017.
Feb 5th, 2020
Skf E
SKF Notes Impact of Coronavirus
In China, which comprises one-sixth of SKF's sales, the company's seven factories there are shut down until at least Feb. 10.
Feb 4th, 2020
The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington on Monday, Feb. 3 as it is prepared for President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Trump's Economy: Solid & Steady, But Vulnerable
Ahead of Trump's Tuesday night's State of the Union address, the economy has proved solid and durable, yet hasn't fulfilled many of his promises.
Feb 4th, 2020
Kennametal Ww
Kennametal Q2 Sales Sink 14%, Takes Loss
The numbers reflected a considerable marketwide slowdown in demand for industrial products, while other supply chain factors also hindered sales.
Feb 4th, 2020
A volunteer stands in front of a Communist Party flag as he takes the temperature of a scooter driver at a roadside checkpoint in Hangzhou in eastern China&apos;s Zhejiang Province on Monday, Feb. 3.
Coronavirus Threatening China Importers
In order to meet deadlines for summer goods, retail experts say that Chinese factories would need to start ramping up production by March 15.
Feb 4th, 2020
Tofino Wideee
Tofino Lauches Cloud-Based MRO Purchasing Solution
Tofino Cloud provides instant access to distributor catalogs and punchout sites, ensuring end-users can always find and purchase their MRO supplies.
Feb 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1090431444
HD Supply to Pay $50M to End Fraud Suit
The settlement will end a 2017 class-action suit that claims the company misled shareholders about supply chain issues.
Feb 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1132660268
Market for Small Businesses Rebounds
Besides tariffs, small business sales have also been affected by rising minimum wages and uncertainty about the November elections.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019 file photo, workers erect a building under construction in Philadelphia. Spending on US construction projects edged down a slight 0.2% in December 2019, closing out a year when total construction registered its first annual decline in eight years.
Dec. US Construction Spending Dips 0.2%
It was the first monthly drop since June, while total 2019 spending was a setback.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
US Factories Expand for 1st Time Since July
January snapped a five-month losing streak in US manufacturing business activity.
Feb 3rd, 2020