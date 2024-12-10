Ferguson Posts Slight Sales Increase as Earnings, Profit Slide

The company said that its new fiscal year began “largely as expected.”

Andy Szal
Dec 10, 2024
I Stock 1446373235
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Plumbing supply and industrial distribution giant Ferguson on Tuesday posted a slight increase in sales in its fiscal first quarter as its earnings, profits and margins all slipped compared to the same period last year.

Ferguson officials, however, said that the new fiscal year began “largely as expected” amid “continued market headwinds and commodity price deflation.” The company maintained its initial forecast for FY2025 as a whole.

Ferguson — which shifted its headquarters from England to Virginia as part of a recent restructuring — reported nearly $7.8 billion in net sales in the three months ending Oct. 31, up 0.8% compared to its previous first quarter.

Operating profit fell 10% from $739 million in the previous Q1 to $665 million in the latest period. Gross margin and operating margin also fell year-over-year, from 30.2% to 30.1% and 9.6% to 8.6%, respectively. Earnings declined from $2.54 per diluted share to $2.34.

The company indicated that it continues to project full-year net sales growth in the low-single digits with an adjusted operating margin between 9% and 9.5% for the year.

“While we anticipate an ongoing challenging near term market environment, we will continue to invest in scale and capabilities to take advantage of multi-year structural tailwinds such as under-built and aging U.S. housing, non-residential large capital projects and our opportunity with the plumbing and HVAC specialized professional,” Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy said in the company’s earnings release.

Latest in Earnings
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
December 5, 2024
Core & Main branch, St. Louis.
Core & Main Says its Q3 Sales Set New Record
December 3, 2024
A Home Depot store in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, July 24, 2023.
Home Depot Results Top Expectations as Consumer Spending Pullback Eases
November 12, 2024
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb
Kennametal Sales Down 2% in its Fiscal Q1
November 8, 2024
Related Stories
Core & Main branch, St. Louis.
Earnings
Core & Main Says its Q3 Sales Set New Record
A Home Depot store in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, July 24, 2023.
Earnings
Home Depot Results Top Expectations as Consumer Spending Pullback Eases
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb
Earnings
Kennametal Sales Down 2% in its Fiscal Q1
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Earnings
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
December 5, 2024
A Home Depot store in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, July 24, 2023.
Earnings
Home Depot Results Top Expectations as Consumer Spending Pullback Eases
Total revenue was up, but sales at stores open at least a year slipped 1.3%.
November 12, 2024
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb
Earnings
Kennametal Sales Down 2% in its Fiscal Q1
Revenue and earnings, however, bested Wall Street projections.
November 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 06 At 2 54 56 Pm
Earnings
DNOW Revenue Climbs, but Earnings, Profit Slump in ‘Challenging’ Market
The company’s third-quarter net income was down more than 60%.
November 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b 63ea4cb0088a7 6467cbefc96cf
Earnings
RBC Bearings Revenue, Earnings Miss Projections
The company posted quarterly sales of nearly $398 million.
November 6, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f
Earnings
MRC Sales Fall 10% Amid Industry ‘Headwinds’
The company confirmed earlier projections of a decline in Q3 sales.
November 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 05 At 3 26 50 Pm
Earnings
DXP Sales, Earnings Jump in Q3
The company expects to see “momentum” heading into 2025.
November 5, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax Industrial Sales Slide 15%; Company Earnings Down More than 70%
The company also announced that its chief financial officer will retire next year.
November 5, 2024
I Stock 1313856310
Earnings
Parker Hannifin Posts $4.9B in Quarterly Revenue
The motion and control products maker reported mixed earnings numbers.
November 1, 2024
I Stock 1452541809
Earnings
Amazon Reports Boost in Quarterly Profits, Exceeds Revenue Estimates
Net sales increased 11% compared with the third quarter of 2023.
November 1, 2024
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group’s Revenue Climbs Following Acquisitions
Organic sales were down, but the company reversed a net loss in last year’s third quarter.
October 31, 2024
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Sales Fall Amid ‘Mixed’ Markets, WIS Sale
The company maintained its earlier forecast for the full year.
October 31, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger’s Q3 Sales, Earnings Climb, but Margins Slip
The MRO giant narrowed its sales forecast heading into the final quarter of the year.
October 31, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f
Earnings
Global Industrial ‘Disappointed’ as Q3 Sales Slip
The company cited weak demand and softness among core customers.
October 30, 2024
I Stock 535109399
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Mixed Q3 Results
The tool company's $3.75 billion in quarterly revenue missed projections on Wall Street.
October 29, 2024