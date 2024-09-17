Ferguson Posts Slight Decline in Annual Sales

The plumbing and industrial supply distributor expects “low single digit growth” in the new fiscal year.

Andy Szal
Sep 17, 2024
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Ferguson posted a slight decrease in sales in its recently completed fiscal year, but it saw a slight increase in its latest quarter and anticipates similar growth in the new year, company officials said.

The Virginia-based plumbing and industrial supply giant on Tuesday reported $29.6 billion in sales in the 12 months ending July 31, a decline of 0.3% compared to the previous 12-month window. The company’s operating profit slipped by the same percentage, and although its gross margin was up by 10 basis points year-over-year, its operating margin was flat. Diluted earnings per share were off by 6.5% for the year.

Ferguson officials said the company’s full year finished “in line” with internal expectations, and highlighted growth in the final quarter.

“Despite market headwinds and deflation during the year, we continued to outperform our markets, returned to volume growth, expanded gross margins and delivered solid operating margin performance,” said Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy.

Ferguson reported a nearly 22% decline in fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share due to one-time tax charges stemming from a corporate restructuring, but other numbers were up in the quarter. Net sales rose by 1.4% to $7.9 billion, while operating profit climbed 3.7% to $811 million. Gross margin and operating margin rose by 40 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively.

The company’s initial guidance for the 2025 fiscal year projects net sales growth in the “low single” digits, along with an adjusted operating margin of between 9% and 9.5%.

“While we anticipate an ongoing challenging near term market environment, we will continue to invest in scale and capabilities to take advantage of multi-year structural tailwinds,” Murphy said.

The company said it spent a total of $260 million to acquire 10 companies during the year, including the completion of four acquisitions in Q4 alone. In total, new acquisitions generated some $400 million in annualized revenue and bolstered full-year sales by 1.8%, helping mostly offset a 2.4% drop in organic revenue.

Latest in Earnings
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
Ferguson Posts Slight Decline in Annual Sales
September 17, 2024
Core & Main branch, Lexington, Ky.
Core & Main Sets Sales Record, but Earnings Down More than 20%
September 4, 2024
I Stock 1483276473
Lowe's Sales Fall Below Projections
August 21, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Applied Industrial’s Full-Year Sales Up 1.5% Despite Sluggish Fourth Quarter
August 15, 2024
Related Stories
Core & Main branch, Lexington, Ky.
Earnings
Core & Main Sets Sales Record, but Earnings Down More than 20%
I Stock 1483276473
Earnings
Lowe's Sales Fall Below Projections
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial’s Full-Year Sales Up 1.5% Despite Sluggish Fourth Quarter
A Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot, Sensing Uneasy Vibe from Homeowners, Contractors, Trims Outlook
More in Earnings
Core & Main branch, Lexington, Ky.
Earnings
Core & Main Sets Sales Record, but Earnings Down More than 20%
The company said acquisitions helped offset lower volumes and poor weather.
September 4, 2024
I Stock 1483276473
Earnings
Lowe's Sales Fall Below Projections
The company's earnings, however, fared better.
August 21, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial’s Full-Year Sales Up 1.5% Despite Sluggish Fourth Quarter
The company's recent acquisitions helped overcome a drop in Q4 organic sales.
August 15, 2024
A Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot, Sensing Uneasy Vibe from Homeowners, Contractors, Trims Outlook
The retailer's second-quarter sales rose slightly following its $18 billion acquisition of SRS Distribution.
August 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 12 At 3 46 18 Pm
Earnings
DXP Sales Up 4% While Earnings Slide
The company’s finance chief highlighted its “reduced energy industry exposure.”
August 12, 2024
I Stock 1240817264
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Nearly $20B in Annual Revenue
The company reported a better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter.
August 9, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax’s Industrial Sales Slip 5%
The company said it has observed “reduced activity” in its industrial parts business.
August 9, 2024
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f
Earnings
Kennametal Posts $543M in Q4 Revenue, Topping Projections
The company posted full-year revenue of more than $2 billion.
August 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 07 At 1 37 15 Pm
Earnings
DNOW Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
Company officials praised the results amid a “challenging market.”
August 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Slide, Earnings Climb
The company cited project delays and declining oilfield activity.
August 7, 2024
Ir 665f70dbc12f1
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Posts Record Quarterly Revenue
The company's revenue and earnings totals bested Wall Street projections.
August 2, 2024
Lawson Products headquarters, Chicago, March 2022.
Earnings
Acquisitions Fuel Distribution Solutions Group Revenue Growth
Additions over the past two years overcame an “expected” drop in organic sales.
August 1, 2024
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Reduces Forecast as Sales, Profits Fall
The company said its second-quarter totals were “somewhat below” expectations.
August 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 01 At 9 22 27 Am
Earnings
Grainger Posts Higher Sales, Flat Earnings
The MRO giant also reduced its sales forecast for the full year.
August 1, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Sales Rise, but Earnings Slip
Company officials praised the results amid a “soft demand environment.”
July 30, 2024