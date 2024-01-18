Fastenal’s Annual Sales Up 5% After Strong Q4

The company posted better-than-expected earnings to wrap up 2023.

Andy Szal
Jan 18, 2024
I Stock 1902076549
iStock

Fastenal Co. on Thursday reported a more than 5% increase in sales last year after wrapping up 2023 with a jump in fourth-quarter revenue.

The Minnesota-based fastener and industrial product distributor posted more than $7.3 billion in 2023 sales, up 5.2% from the nearly $7 billion in sales in 2022. Gross profit was up 4.3% to $3.35 billion last year, while operating income rose 5.2% to $1.53 billion. Net earnings were up 6.3% to $1.15 billion, which translated to full-year diluted net earnings of $2.02 per share.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported $1.76 billion in sales — up from nearly $1.7 billion in the final three months of 2022 — while quarterly earnings climbed by 8.5% to more than $266 million. Diluted net quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share narrowly exceeded Wall Street forecasts.

“We experienced higher unit sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to growth at our ‘Onsite’ locations, particularly those newly opened in 2023 and 2022, and with large customers,” company officials said in a statement. 

The company reported 58 new Onsite locations in the fourth quarter and 326 over the full year. Officials added that its technology and service model was “particularly impactful” with larger accounts, which, in turn, disproportionately benefited its manufacturing end-markets. Its manufacturing segments continued their growth trajectories in the fourth quarter, which offset more declines among resellers and in non-residential construction.

In addition, the company saw a more than 9% jump in safety supply sales in the latest quarter — a reflection of purchases by retailers with major distribution networks during the holiday season.

Fastenal reported a 28.3% increase in e-commerce sales on a daily average basis in the fourth quarter, representing nearly one quarter of its total sales during the period.

Fastenal also reported its December sales totals on Thursday. Net sales were flat, which officials attributed to one fewer selling day compared to the last month of 2022; on a daily average basis, sales were up by 5.3%.

Latest in Earnings
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
January 9, 2024
Msc Logo
MSC Sales Edge Down to Begin New Fiscal Year
January 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 At 1 10 59 Pm 636d4cd3cf0e0
Core & Main Announces Third Quarter Results
December 5, 2023
Ferguson campus, Secaucus, N.J.
Ferguson Sales, Profit Decline Amid ‘Challenging’ Market
December 5, 2023
Related Stories
Msc Logo
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down to Begin New Fiscal Year
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 At 1 10 59 Pm 636d4cd3cf0e0
Earnings
Core & Main Announces Third Quarter Results
Ferguson campus, Secaucus, N.J.
Earnings
Ferguson Sales, Profit Decline Amid ‘Challenging’ Market
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsor Content
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
More in Earnings
7 Costly Consequences of Inventory Mismanagement
Sponsored
7 Costly Consequences of Inventory Mismanagement
Download this white paper to explore the impact of poor inventory management, what you can do to improve your processes, and how the right technology can assist you in overcoming these challenges.
December 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 At 1 10 59 Pm 636d4cd3cf0e0
Earnings
Core & Main Announces Third Quarter Results
Net sales slightly increased, but net income declined by more than 11%.
December 5, 2023
Ferguson campus, Secaucus, N.J.
Earnings
Ferguson Sales, Profit Decline Amid ‘Challenging’ Market
The company also disclosed its acquisition of a Texas waterworks metering distributor.
December 5, 2023
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot Sales Continue to Slide
But the home improvement chain still topped expectations for the quarter.
November 14, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286 64d293b66f2e5
Earnings
Hillman Sales Up 5% in Q3
But the company narrowed its forecast for the full year.
November 9, 2023
Ms 150 5
Earnings
DXP Sales, Earnings Up Despite ‘Varied’ Customer Spending
The company said it is in position to outpace the overall market heading into the new year.
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 08 At 9 00 48 Am
Earnings
MRC Sales Down 2%, but Earnings, Profits Rise
The company blamed "temporary weakness" in its gas utilities business.
November 8, 2023
I Stock 1339925210
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wajax Industrial Revenue Jumps 19% in Q3
The company said its strong results could enable it to pursue additional “acquisition opportunities.”
November 7, 2023
NOW Inc. headquarters, Houson, March 2022.
Earnings
DistributionNOW Sales Up Nearly 2%; Earnings, Profits Fall
Officials said they are optimistic about the U.S. market resuming a “growth path” next year.
November 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 02 At 9 41 32 Am
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Loss; Acquisitions Bolster Sales
Company officials said the integration of Hisco is “well underway.”
November 2, 2023
Wesco office in Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Sales Up Nearly 4%, but Earnings and Profits Decline
The company expects “moderating end market conditions” to impact its full-year results.
November 2, 2023
Esg Img 3 646b7b2ccd2a6
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Sales Jump, but Margins Decline
The distributor returned to organic growth for the first time in a year.
October 31, 2023
I Stock 1411734115
Earnings
Honeywell Sales Rise 3% to $9.2B
Orders rose 10% in the company's latest fiscal quarter.
October 30, 2023
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Sales Slide
The tool maker raised its forecast for the full year.
October 27, 2023
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Sales Up 3%, Earnings More than 20%
The distributor raised its forecast after a promising first quarter.
October 26, 2023