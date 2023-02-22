Jeld-Wen Posts Better-than-Expected Sales

The door and window manufacturer took in $1.33 billion in its latest fiscal quarter.

Feb 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 23 At 2 07 20 Pm 62b4b9f7cd7ce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jeld-Wen Holding Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.6 million.

The Charlotte-based maker of doors, windows and related products said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.7 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.13 billion.

Jeld-Wen expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.5 billion to $4.9 billion.

Shares of the company rose 15 cents to $13.02 in Tuesday trading.

