Wall Street Braces for Earnings to Get Hit by Inflation

Analysts are forecasting an earnings contraction of about 3.5% for the fourth quarter.

Damian Troise
Jan 6, 2023
Traders on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, July 1, 2022.
Traders on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, July 1, 2022.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street expects companies to face a reckoning with the realities of hot inflation, a slowing economy and rising interest rates in the latest round of earnings results.

Analysts are forecasting an earnings contraction of about 3.5% for the fourth quarter, according to FactSet. That estimate, as of the end of last year, is an about-face from forecasts back in September of 3.5% growth and a sharp reversal from 8.5% growth forecasts in June.

The dismal forecast for the fourth quarter follows is part of a trend of shrinking earnings growth throughout 2022 as inflation tightened its grip on consumers. Spending remained strong in many retail areas and companies raised prices on everything from food to clothing to offset the impact of higher raw material costs and inflation in general. Many companies went further than just maintaining profits and increased their profit margins.

Corporate profits, though, aren't likely going to continue bucking an economy that showed clear signs of damage during the fourth quarter, particularly with consumers increasingly cutting back on spending. Many analysts have been forecasting that the economy will slip into some level of recession in 2023 and company profits are starting to reflect that. The Federal Reserve's aggressive fight against inflation carries the risk of slowing the economy too much.

Morgan Stanley, in a December report, warned investors to brace for a rough round of corporate earnings in the coming month and into the rest of 2023.

"The fixation on inflation and the Fed continues, but markets appear to have moved past it and onto the real concern— earnings growth/recession," the report said. "Rates and inflation may have peaked but we see that as a warning sign for profitability, a reality we believe is still underappreciated but can no longer be ignored."

Analysts expect communications companies and technology firms to be among the biggest losers during the fourth quarter. Lower demand has been cutting into technology product sales and that has in turn led to warnings from chipmakers and other companies. Computer maker HP and chipmaker Micron have both announced job cuts as a part of their plans to deal with weaker demand. Analysts are forecasting a slight earnings contraction for both companies.

The weakening economy has cut into advertising budgets, which have raised concerns for companies including Facebook and Google. Retailers and other companies that rely on discretionary spending are also expected to get hit hard in the fourth quarter.

Analyst expect energy companies to keep powering past other sectors as the big earnings winners during the fourth quarter. The sector has outperformed all others in 2022 amid higher oil and natural gas prices.

Latest in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm
RBC Bearings Says its Q2 Sales Increased 130%
November 11, 2022
I Stock 865718350
Falling Valuations Drag Stocks Down to Earth
November 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 41 26 Pm
Wajax Posts 17% Revenue Increase
November 8, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 3 25 08 Pm 638fb34f87aa3
Earnings
MSC Sales Up 13% in Q1
Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 2 32 47 Pm
Earnings
Ferguson Sales Up 17%
A display shows most indices up on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Corporate profits have withstood raging inflation over much of the last year, but those good times may be ending. Profits stayed fat even as companies’ costs rose thanks to one simple trick: Businesses boosted the prices they charged customers by more than their own costs rose.
Earnings
Inflation Finally Hitting Profit Margins
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 2 32 47 Pm
Earnings
Ferguson Sales Up 17%
But the company’s gross profit margin declined year-over-year.
December 7, 2022
The Home Depot store in Miami, May 14, 2021.
Earnings
Home Depot Tops Expectations Again
But the home improvement retailer stuck by its projections for the year, spooking investors.
November 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm
Earnings
RBC Bearings Says its Q2 Sales Increased 130%
The company reversed a loss during the same period last year.
November 11, 2022
I Stock 865718350
Earnings
Falling Valuations Drag Stocks Down to Earth
Just last year, shares of Caterpillar were trading 27 times higher than its earnings.
November 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 3 04 23 Pm
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Up 33%, Profit Jumps 57%
The distributor reversed a loss in the same quarter last year.
November 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 2 28 59 Pm
Earnings
DXP Sets New Quarterly Sales Record
The company’s earnings were up more than 86%.
November 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 41 26 Pm
Earnings
Wajax Posts 17% Revenue Increase
But the company's adjusted EBITDA declined in the quarter.
November 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 04 At 3 01 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution NOW Sales Up 31%, Profit Up Four-Fold
Earnings and net income increased by even larger amounts.
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 2 24 58 Pm
Earnings
Wesco Posts Record Profit in Q3
But the company trimmed its full-year sales forecast, blaming the strong dollar.
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 2 07 21 Pm
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Says Sales Up 163% in Q3
The company also said operating income was up four-fold in the wake of its merger.
November 4, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am
Earnings
Global Industrial Sales Up, but Earnings, Profit Margin Slide
The company also announced a new Toronto distribution center.
November 2, 2022
Minooka Outside
Earnings
Grainger Sales Up 17%, Earnings 46%
The distribution giant once again raised its outlook for the remainder of the year.
October 28, 2022
An Amazon Echo Dot displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products, Sept. 27, 2017, Seattle.
Earnings
Amazon Posts Weaker-than-Expected Revenue
Its stock fell sharply in after-hours trading.
October 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 27 At 9 20 20 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial Sales Up 19%, Earnings Up 45%
The distributor raised its outlook following the first quarter of its fiscal year.
October 27, 2022