Stanley Black and Decker Posts Disappointing Q2 Results

The company detailed a series of cost-cutting initiatives amid slowing demand.

Jul 29th, 2022
Andy Szal
Screenshot 2022 07 29 3 32 41 Pm
Stanley Black & Decker

Tools and outdoor equipment maker Stanley Black and Decker slashed its earnings forecast for the year after reporting lower-than-expected results in its fiscal second quarter.

The Connecticut-based company also announced a cost-cutting effort that aims to provide $1 billion in savings by the end of next year.

Stanley posted second quarter net income of $88 million — amounting to a profit of $0.57 per share — and revenue of $4.4 billion. Earnings per share, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.77. Wall Street analysts had reportedly expected nearly $4.8 billion in revenue and earnings of $2.12 per share.

Company officials cited broader economic trends for the disappointing quarter, including inflation, rising interest rates and “significantly” slower demand in late May and June. The company said retail tool sales tailed off beginning in late May, while poor weather hampered sales of its outdoor products.

Stanley cut its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings from the previous $9.50 to $10.50 per share down to $5 to $6 per share. The company’s stock price dropped 15% in pre-market trading Thursday.

Donald Allan, the company’s new chief executive, said in a statement that economic headwinds prompted the company to bolster its “strategic transformation.”

“As the softening of the demand environment accelerated rapidly during the last portion of the quarter, we began taking immediate corrective cost actions, which we are continuing to implement,” Allan said. “We are now preparing for demand to normalize closer to 2019 levels for the remainder of 2022.”

The company said it plans to cut inventory and embark on a three-year supply chain “transformation” that is expected to generate $500 million in savings by 2023 alone. Stanley also plans to save $200 million each by reducing its indirect spend and simplifying its corporate structure; the remaining $100 million would come from “optimizing spans and layers and prioritizing investments in our core businesses.”

The company said the sale of its security business resulted in $4.1 billion in cash proceeds, which would reduce its third-quarter debt balance.

“By prioritizing cash generation in 2022 and taking the necessary cost actions today, we believe we are positioning the company for strength in 2023 and beyond,” said interim CFO Corbin Walburger.

More in Earnings
Screen Shot 2022 07 25 At 1 45 21 Pm
Omega Flex Q2 Sales Down Slightly
The supplier cited renewed travel costs and marketing efforts.
Jul 25th, 2022
A Union Pacific Railroad locomotive in the Jackson, Miss., terminal rail yard, April 20, 2022.
Union Pacific Profit Beats Expectations
But the railroad's expenses also jumped as it tried to reduce delays in deliveries.
Jul 22nd, 2022
A CSX freight train pulls through McKeesport, Pa., June 2, 2020.
CSX Profit Grows 5% Despite Ongoing Delays
The company says it needs more employees, but hiring is difficult and attrition has been high.
Jul 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 21 At 2 14 58 Pm
Snap-on Sales Increase 5%
The tool manufacturer said its trajectory "may be uncertain" amid ongoing economic turbulence.
Jul 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 13 At 9 51 52 Am
Fastenal Sales Up 18%
But revenue fell below analysts' expectations.
Jul 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 2 21 34 Pm
MSC Reports 10.7% Sales Increase in Latest Quarter
The distributor expects continued growth in the final quarter of its fiscal year.
Jun 29th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 28 At 2 23 55 Pm
Enerpac Tool Sales Up 10%
The company says it is "well-positioned" heading into the final quarter of its fiscal year.
Jun 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 1 34 41 Pm
RBC Bearings Sales More than Double
Net sales for the company's industrial segment increased nearly 300%.
May 26th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 2 26 31 Pm
Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Sales, Revenue
Revenue for the full fiscal year jumped 40%.
May 25th, 2022
Lowe's store, Hickory, N.C., June 2018.
Lowe's Reports Mixed Quarterly Results
The retailer's earnings beat Wall Street expectations, but its revenue fell short.
May 19th, 2022
Home Depot store, North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Home Depot Overcomes Slow Start, Rising Home Prices
Revenue increased about 4%, easily beating Wall Street expectations.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 2 44 23 Pm
Builders FirstSource Reports Record Sales, Earnings
The supplier continued to benefit from strong demand for single-family housing.
May 11th, 2022