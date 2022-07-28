3M Beats Expectations for Q2

The conglomerate reported $8.7 billion in revenue.

Jul 28th, 2022
Screenshot 2022 07 28 8 40 17 Am
iStock

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — 3M Co. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter profit of $78 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $0.14 . Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.48 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $8.7 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.56 billion.

3M expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.30 to $10.80 per share.

More in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 21 At 2 14 58 Pm
Snap-on Sales Increase 5%
The tool manufacturer said its trajectory "may be uncertain" amid ongoing economic turbulence.
Jul 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 13 At 9 51 52 Am
Fastenal Sales Up 18%
But revenue fell below analysts' expectations.
Jul 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 2 21 34 Pm
MSC Reports 10.7% Sales Increase in Latest Quarter
The distributor expects continued growth in the final quarter of its fiscal year.
Jun 29th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 28 At 2 23 55 Pm
Enerpac Tool Sales Up 10%
The company says it is "well-positioned" heading into the final quarter of its fiscal year.
Jun 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 1 34 41 Pm
RBC Bearings Sales More than Double
Net sales for the company's industrial segment increased nearly 300%.
May 26th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 2 26 31 Pm
Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Sales, Revenue
Revenue for the full fiscal year jumped 40%.
May 25th, 2022
Lowe's store, Hickory, N.C., June 2018.
Lowe's Reports Mixed Quarterly Results
The retailer's earnings beat Wall Street expectations, but its revenue fell short.
May 19th, 2022
Home Depot store, North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Home Depot Overcomes Slow Start, Rising Home Prices
Revenue increased about 4%, easily beating Wall Street expectations.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 2 44 23 Pm
Builders FirstSource Reports Record Sales, Earnings
The supplier continued to benefit from strong demand for single-family housing.
May 11th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 10 At 3 23 19 Pm
MRC Global Sees Increased Sales, Raises Forecast
The company anticipates strong revenue growth across all sectors.
May 10th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 10 At 2 34 29 Pm
DXP Sales Jump 30% in Q1
Executives expect the company to make more acquisitions later in the year.
May 10th, 2022