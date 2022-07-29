Grainger Sales Up Nearly 20%, Earnings Up 60% in Q2

The distribution giant again raised its full-year forecast.

Jul 29th, 2022
Andy Szal
Minooka 59
W.W. Grainger In.

W.W. Grainger's sales increased by nearly 20% while earnings jumped by 60% in its latest fiscal quarter, company officials announced Friday.

The Chicago-based distribution giant reported sales of more than $3.8 billion between April and June, up 19.6% from the $3.2 billion reported in the second quarter of 2021. On a daily, constant currency basis, the company said sales were up 22%.

Grainger officials also touted operating earnings of $534 million compared to the $334 million reported in the previous second-quarter. Net earnings attributable to the company were up 65%, and diluted earnings per share increased 68%. Grainger said its gross profit climbed from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion over that span, and gross profit margin increased 255 basis points from 35% to 37.6%.

Grainger Chairman and CEO DG Macpherson said the results exceeded expectations and that the company would once again raise its forecast for the full year.

"Our second quarter results reflect the team's continued commitment to serving customers extraordinarily well in this strong demand environment," Macpherson said in a statement. "Our execution on our strategic initiatives is driving sustained growth and share gain across the business.”

The company currently expects net sales of $15 billion to $15.2 billion for the year, up from the $14.5 billion to $14.9 billion range outlined in Grainger’s first-quarter earnings. Daily sales growth, meanwhile, is projected to finish between 14.5% and 16.5% compared to the previous forecast of 11% to 14%. Earnings per share, previously estimated to be $25 to $27, are now anticipated to fall between $27.25 and $28.75.

More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jul 12th, 2022
A Union Pacific Railroad locomotive in the Jackson, Miss., terminal rail yard, April 20, 2022.
Union Pacific Profit Beats Expectations
But the railroad's expenses also jumped as it tried to reduce delays in deliveries.
Jul 22nd, 2022
A CSX freight train pulls through McKeesport, Pa., June 2, 2020.
CSX Profit Grows 5% Despite Ongoing Delays
The company says it needs more employees, but hiring is difficult and attrition has been high.
Jul 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 21 At 2 14 58 Pm
Snap-on Sales Increase 5%
The tool manufacturer said its trajectory "may be uncertain" amid ongoing economic turbulence.
Jul 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 13 At 9 51 52 Am
Fastenal Sales Up 18%
But revenue fell below analysts' expectations.
Jul 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 2 21 34 Pm
MSC Reports 10.7% Sales Increase in Latest Quarter
The distributor expects continued growth in the final quarter of its fiscal year.
Jun 29th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 28 At 2 23 55 Pm
Enerpac Tool Sales Up 10%
The company says it is "well-positioned" heading into the final quarter of its fiscal year.
Jun 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 1 34 41 Pm
RBC Bearings Sales More than Double
Net sales for the company's industrial segment increased nearly 300%.
May 26th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 2 26 31 Pm
Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Sales, Revenue
Revenue for the full fiscal year jumped 40%.
May 25th, 2022
Lowe's store, Hickory, N.C., June 2018.
Lowe's Reports Mixed Quarterly Results
The retailer's earnings beat Wall Street expectations, but its revenue fell short.
May 19th, 2022
Home Depot store, North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Home Depot Overcomes Slow Start, Rising Home Prices
Revenue increased about 4%, easily beating Wall Street expectations.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 2 44 23 Pm
Builders FirstSource Reports Record Sales, Earnings
The supplier continued to benefit from strong demand for single-family housing.
May 11th, 2022