Grainger Earnings Jump 50% in Q1

The distributor raised its full-year forecast despite “inflationary and supply chain challenges.”

Apr 28th, 2022
Andy Szal
Screen Shot 2022 04 28 At 9 27 20 Am
W.W. Grainger Inc.

Industrial supply giant W.W. Grainger reported sharply higher sales and earnings in its latest fiscal quarter, which prompted the company to raise its expectations for the full year.

The distributor said Thursday that net sales for the first quarter of 2022 increased 18% to $3.6 billion compared to the same quarter last year, while operating earnings jumped nearly 50% over that span to $534 million. Gross profit reached nearly $1.4 billion — up 27% — while its gross margin climbed 245 basis points to 37.9%.

Company officials attributed the results to particularly strong performances from its High-Touch Solutions and Endless Assortment segments. High-Touch Solutions, the company said, lapped a $55 million pre-tax pandemic inventory adjustment in the first quarter of 2021.

"We continued to execute against our key growth initiatives, drive operational excellence and strengthen our culture," Grainger Chairman and CEO DG Macpherson said in a statement. "Despite the ongoing inflationary and supply chain challenges, we are well-positioned for a successful year."

The company now expects 2022 net sales of between $14.5 billion to $14.9 billion, up from its original projection of $14.1 billion to $14.5 billion. Its growth forecast, meanwhile, climbed from 7.5% to 10.5% to the current 11% to 14%.

Grainger on Wednesday announced a 6% increase in its quarterly dividend and said shareholders elected 12 directors to the company's board at its annual meeting, which was again held virtually.

More in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Motions
Motion's Sales Soar After Kaman Acquisition
The industrial parts division saw a 50% increase in profits.
Apr 21st, 2022
Fastenal Branch Adsf 61aa8a1be4f0e 61ae1efc5201c
Fastenal Beats Estimates, Posts Sizable Gains in All Categories
The company is offsetting higher employee costs with volume and price increases.
Apr 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 31 At 3 24 46 Pm
MSC Industrial Supply Sales Up 11.4% in Q2
Officials are optimistic that the company can keep gross margins flat or better over the full fiscal year.
Mar 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm
DXP Enterprises Annual Sales Increase Nearly 11%
Quarterly sales jumped 26%.
Mar 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 01 42 Pm
Enerpac Tool Sales Up 16% in Q2
The company altered its full-year guidance due to headwinds from global turmoil and macroeconomic challenges.
Mar 28th, 2022
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal's February Sales Jump 21% on Broad-Based Growth
While safety sales were resurgent across January and February, sales of core product lines have likewise accelerated.
Mar 4th, 2022
Lawson Outside
Lawson Products' 2021 Sales Jumped 19%; Q4 Growth Much Smaller
Ahead of a merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services, the MRO parts distributor saw Q4 average daily sales improve 5.7% year-over-year.
Feb 24th, 2022
I Stock 458127883 (2)
Home Depot 2021 Sales Topped $150 Billion as Q4 Jumped 10.7%
The home improvement retailer's average 2021 ticket grew 11.7% in 2021, and even more in Q4.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Msa Logo
MSA Safety Sales Grew 6% in Q4
The PPE manufacturer's core product sales were even better, while full-year sales grew 4% in 2021.
Feb 21st, 2022
Bgi Logo Rgb Color @2x
Barnes Group Organic Sales, Profit Expand in Q4
The distributor's industrial segment saw modest growth, while aerospace soared.
Feb 21st, 2022
Distribution Now
NOW Sees Continued Substantial Sales Gains, Modest Profit Growth
The company, which drastically downsized in early 2020, says digital avenues now account for 42% of sales.
Feb 17th, 2022