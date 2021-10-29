Wage Increases, Incentives Cost Amazon Nearly $1B in Q3

The e-commerce behemoth issued a subdued holiday quarter forecast after sales slowed in the July-September period.

Oct 29th, 2021
Anne D'Innocenzio
I Stock 1064235628 (1)
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon isn't just grappling with the easing of pandemic-induced shopping splurges. The online retail behemoth is also contending with surging costs as it navigates a snarled supply chain and labor shortages.

Those challenges resulted in Amazon reporting a shortfall Thursday in third-quarter profits and sales. It also led the Seattle-based company to deliver a holiday sales forecast that was below Wall Street expectations.

The issues are the latest twist that Amazon has had to confront since the beginning of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Amazon was one of the few retailers that has prospered during the COVID-19 outbreak: As physical stores selling non-essential goods temporarily or permanently closed, homebound people turned to Amazon for everything from groceries to cleaning supplies.

The company reported a profit of $6.2 billion, or $6.12 per share, for the three-month period ended Sept. 30. That compared with a profit of $6.3 billion, or $12.37 per share, a share, during the year-ago period. Revenue rose 15% to $110.8 billion, the company's fourth consecutive quarter of revenue topping $100 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet, however, on average expected $111.55 billion in quarterly revenue and per-share earnings of $8.90.

Amazon said that its sales for the fourth quarter should be between $130 billion and $140 billion, a growth of between 4% and 12% compared with fourth quarter 2020. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting $142.17 billion.

Amazon's stock was down about 4% in after-hours trading.

During the third quarter, Amazon incurred nearly $1 billion of extra costs tied to wage increase and incentives. It said its average starting wage is now more than $18 with an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in different locations and signing bonuses that can be up to $3,000.

In addition, it saw inflationary pressures in raw materials and services such as steel and third-party trucking. Amazon ran into another $1 billion of costs tied to lost productivity and disruption in its operations.

“We’ve always said that when confronted with the choice between optimizing for short-term profits versus what’s best for customers over the long term, we will choose the latter — and you can see that during every phase of this pandemic,” said Andy Jassy in a statement, looking back at his first full quarter as CEO.

Jassy succeeded founder Jeff Bezos in that role in July. Bezos is now executive chairman.

A labor shortage also led to products being redirected to fulfillment centers that had sufficient staff to receive the products. That resulted in longer and more expensive routes. For the fourth quarter, the company said it expects to incur another $4 billion in costs.

“Labor became our primary capacity constraint, not storage space or fulfillment capacity," Brian Olsavsky, Amazon's chief financial officer, told analysts in a conference call on Thursday.

Amazon is on a hiring binge. It increased its global head count by 628,000 employees in the past 18 months and it’s looking to hire more. It announced in September it wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers. That’s in addition to the 150,000 seasonal workers it plans to bring on this season.

On Monday the National Labor Relations Board said there was sufficient interest to form a union at an Amazon distribution center in New York, after labor organizers delivered hundreds of signatures to the agency — a key step in authorizing a vote that could establish the first union at the nation’s largest online retailer.

It is the second unionizing attempt in the past year at Amazon. Workers in Alabama resoundingly defeated an effort earlier this year, but organizers there are asking federal officials for a do-over.

Meanwhile, sales at Amazon's cloud-computing business, which helps power the online operations of Netflix, McDonald’s and other companies, grew 39% in the quarter. And at its unit that includes its advertising business, where brands pay to get their products to show up first when shoppers search on the site, sales rose 49%.

More in Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Sfd
Stanley B&D Details Pricing, Productivity Actions as Q3 Organic Sales Gain 10%
To meet demand, the company said it's opening two new power tool plants and one new hand tool plant — all in North America.
Oct 28th, 2021
Boeing
Boeing Posts $109M Loss Amid Jet Production Issues
The problems have blocked deliveries of the 787.
Oct 27th, 2021
Msc Werwr 606c84434d920 612d1288f03e1
Manufacturing Customers Lead Strong, Consistent Monthly Sales Growth at MSC industrial
The metalworking and MRO products distributor reported strong figures in its Q4 and full-year financial report, led by major growth from manufacturing customers.
Oct 20th, 2021
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal Posts Strong Q3 While Closing Another 63 Branches
The company's sales and profits both improved about 10 percent despite considerably higher employee-related expenses.
Oct 12th, 2021
Ep21tn
5 Minutes With ID: Insights from our Most Challenging Big 50 Yet
ID Editor Mike Hockett goes solo to discuss the nuances involved with creating our 2021 Big 50 List, and why this year was especially challenging.
Oct 5th, 2021
Big 50 2
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2021 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 4th, 2021
30 11 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the second part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30-11.
Sep 29th, 2021
50 31 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 28th, 2021
Amazon Business Oeirh
Forecast: Amazon Business' 2021 Sales Will Top $27 Billion
And eMarketer estimates that Amazon's B2B marketplace will more than double that figure by 2025.
Sep 24th, 2021
I Stock 1311102192
Fastenal Posts Another Strong Month of Daily Sales in August
The past two months have been a nice rebound for the distributor after a weaker May-June period.
Sep 7th, 2021
Timken Sd
Timken Expects its Major Solar Energy Revenue Growth to Continue
Long known for its bearings and power transmission products, Timken entered the solar market in 2018 and has rapidly grown its presence there since.
Aug 30th, 2021
This May 19, 2021 photo shows The Home Depot location in Willow Grove, Pa.
Home Depot Sales Top Expectations, Though DIY Rush May Be Cooling
While the average receipt per ring-up at Home Depot registers was higher, customer traffic slowed compared with the period last year.
Aug 17th, 2021