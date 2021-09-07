Fastenal Posts Another Strong Month of Daily Sales in August

Fastenal reported its August sales results on Tuesday, showing a second-straight month of strong daily growth for the distributor after an underwhelming June and May.

The Winona, MN-based company posted total August sales of $531 million, up 14.2 percent year-over-year and up 7.9 percent from July. Fastenal's July daily sales were up 9.0 percent year-over-year — a slight deceleration from July's 9.7 percent, but a far cry from 1.7 percent growth in June and a 3.2 percent decline in May.

Geographically, Fastenal's August US sales increased 7.2 percent year-over-year (+8.2 percent in July); increased 18.7 percent in Canada/Mexico (+20.5 percent in July); and increased 24.2 percent to the rest of international (+11.4 percent in July).

Read More: Fastenal, Grainger Address Challenges in Labor, Transportation Costs (published Aug. 4)

By end market, Fastenal's August sales increased 19.7 percent year-over-year to manufacturing customers (+22.5 percent in August) and increased 10.1 percent to non-residential construction customers (+9.5 percent in July).

By product line, Fastenal's August fastener sales grew 18.9 percent year-over-year (+22.3 percent in July), while safety sales — which surged as high as 136 percent in May 2020 and have regulated since — were down 3.8 percent (-5.4 percent in July), and sales of 'Other' were up 8.5 percent (+9.0 percent in July).

Other notes from Fastenal's August sales report: